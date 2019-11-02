AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Manchester United - 3 reasons why the Red Devils fell to yet another league defeat away from home | Premier League 2019-20

AFC Bournemouth v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United travelled to the Vitality Stadium to take on AFC Bournemouth as they looked to continue their newfound momentum after a below-average start to their Premier League campaign.

The record English champions came to the south coast on the back of three successive wins in all competitions but failed to make an impression on the day, as the home side got their league campaign back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Joshua King's first-half strike was enough to seal all three points for Eddie Howe's side as the Red Devils failed to get anything from the game despite their best efforts, particularly in the second half.

The conditions were adverse as the rain was pouring down in the South Coast, making it harder for the players to play their natural game but the Red Devils made a strong start to the game, dominating the opening exchanges.

Andreas Pereira had a brilliant chance to put his team ahead, but the Brazilian fluffed his lines sensationally, after being teed up by Daniel James from the right-flank. Pereira failed to make contact with the ball as it skimmed off the turf past his left foot and the Red Devils were made to pay later in the first half.

King put Bournemouth ahead with a well-taken goal close to the half time whistle, as he was awarded too much time and space to bring the ball down and slam the ball into the back of the net. The away side failed to clear the ball inside the penalty area and the Manchester United academy graduate made them pay in emphatic style.

As Bournemouth registered a well-deserved victory, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Manchester United's midfield looked lacklustre

Partizan Belgrade v Manchester United: Group L - UEFA Europa League

Andreas Pereira was chosen to start alongside Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield and the trio failed to make an impression in the game. Pereira, starting as a No. 10, fluffed a glorious chance to put his side ahead and failed to recover from his miss as the game progressed.

McTominay has been one of the Red Devils' most reliable performers this season and although he is one of few players who can leave with his head held high, the midfield trio were outplayed by the likes of Jefferson Lerma and Philipp Billing.

With Paul Pogba out for the foreseeable future, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will hope for the rest of his midfielders to get back to their best as they look to salvage their league campaign.

