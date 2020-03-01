AFC Bournemouth 2 - 2 Chelsea: Hits and Flops | Premier League 2019-20

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Bournemouth hosted Chelsea this Saturday in a fixture that had ramifications on both ends of the table. After defeating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Chelsea looked to win another three points in the race for finishing in the top four, whereas, Bournemouth looked to get something out of this game in their race for survival in the top flight.

The hosts started the game as the better side. They had two great chances in the first 10 minutes of the game, however, Willy Caballero did well to keep the Cherries out. Chelsea settled into the game slowly, and, took the lead through Marcos Alonso. The visitors controlled the game for the rest of the half and went into the break with the lead.

The second half started similarly to the first half. The hosts came out strongly, and, took their chances this time. Jefferson Lerma scored the equalizer for the hosts from a corner. They continued to dominate the game as Chelsea struggled to regain their composure. Bournemouth took the lead three minutes later through Joshua King. They went close to scoring the third goal, however, the Chelsea goalkeeper denied them again to keep Chelsea in the game.

Chelsea came to life after conceding the second goal. Frank Lampard brought on Willian and Ross Barkley to help his side score another goal. They went close on a couple of occasions, however, Marcos Alonso would prove to be their hero for the second game running. The Spaniard scored his second goal of the game with five minutes of normal time remaining.

It was another disappointing evening for Frank Lampard's side as their inconsistent run continued. Bournemouth would be the happier side as this could prove to be an important point in their quest for survival.

While several players impressed, others failed to live up to the expectations. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Willy Caballero

Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth - Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

Willy Caballero continued to start in goal for Chelsea ahead of Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues conceded two goals but Caballero was still one of their best performers of the game.

Chelsea started the game poorly, but, Caballero saved them from falling behind in the first half. The goalkeeper made two great saves in the first 10 minutes to maintain parity.

The former Manchester City goalkeeper came up with the most crucial save of the match in the second half. Bournemouth were in the lead and came extremely close to scoring the third goal, but, Caballero saved Callum Wilson's shot on goal from close range.

A lot of questions have been raised about his selection ahead of Arrizabalaga, however, this performance validated Frank Lampard's decision to start him ahead of Arrizabalaga.

