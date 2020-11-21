After a fruitful international break for Chelsea's players, beating Newcastle United is a must

If there’s a club whose players enjoyed the international break the most, it’s certainly Chelsea. The Blues were in fantastic form before the October international break and look set to continue from where they left off.

On Saturday, Frank Lampard’s side will travel to Tyneside to face Newcastle United in the Premier League’s early kick-off game. After winning each of their last four matches, scoring 14 goals and conceding just once, anything short of a win would be a disappointment.

Chelsea currently find themselves in 5th position on the Premier League table – four points behind table-toppers Leicester City – but have the chance to move into the top four later today.

When the international break usually comes around, there are two things that a team can expect. The first is that certain players on international duty return with injuries and, secondly, other players use the break to rediscover their form.

A fulfilling international break for Chelsea players

For Chelsea, most of their players went into the international break in a rich vein of form and are returning after some impressive performances.

Hakim Ziyech scored three times for the Moroccan national team, while Olivier Giroud impressed for France as he netted twice in the game against Sweden. Timo Werner also increased his goal tally for Germany by scoring twice in the recent international break, while Mateo Kovacic netted a brace for Croatia.

Meanwhile, it was N’Golo Kante’s goal against Portugal that helped France book a place in the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League last four. Mason Mount was amongst the goals for England, while Callum Hudson-Odoi scored for England’s U-21 side.

Newcastle game a must-win for Chelsea

This is the kind of form that gives club managers a welcome selection headache, with multiple players vying for starting places. For Lampard, the next step is to ensure his men carry their good form into the game against Newcastle United.

“The international break came at a time when we were playing well so I’m pretty happy with our current form but the important thing is we don’t get carried away,” Lampard told Chelsefc.com.

“I’ve used the time for reflection and to review where we’re at. There are lots of improvements we can make so that’s our next focus.”

After enjoying a fruitful international break, Chelsea will look to resume their domestic campaign with a win against the Magpies on Saturday.