Ajax 2-3 Tottenham: Talking Points and Observations | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final

Lucas Moura fired a marvellous hat-trick past the young Dutch outfit, who were distraught and in tears at the FT whistle.

Yet another Champions League night to savor as Lucas Moura lead Tottenham past a vibrant Ajax side, who were rattled by the sheer will of Tottenham, as the London side book their spot in the final. Everyone at the Johan Cryuff Arena was left absolutely stunned by the turn of events that took place in the second half.

Tottenham played a sub-par first half and whilst they weren't entirely bad, Ajax looked far more likely to be the side that progresses to the final at the Wanda Metropolitano in June.

They were far quicker into every duel, be it on the ground or in the air, and Tottenham's poor marking on set pieces was taken full advantage of by Matthis De Ligt, Ajax's teenage Captain. The young Dutchman was on hand to tap in a fine delivery in the area as Trippier of all people was given the task of marking the opposition's biggest threat in the air.

Trippier was at fault for the second goal as well, making a complete mess of an ariel duel against Tadic, who slipped away with the ball and found an unmarked Hakim Ziyech at the edge of the box.

The Morrocan winger made no mistake firing a superb finish past Hugo Lloris. As the referee blew the half-time whistle Tottenham fans in the stadium and at home did not have much hope and were starting to console themselves with being one of the best, but Mauricio Pochettinho had other ideas.

The Argentine manager sent on Fernando Llorente for Victor Wanyama, and Tottenham flanked the big Spaniard with Son and Lucas Moura, playing it up high for the big man to knock down and play from there.

It was old school, but against an inexperienced Ajax side, who had the onus on them to progress, the Premier League side took full advantage. Lucas Moura fired two goals past a helpless Onana as Tottenham turned on the style against Erik Ten Hag's men.

Lucas Moura came up with the biggest goal of his career in the fifth minute of stoppage time and left Ajax players and fans in tears. Here are some observations from yet another astounding night of Champions League football.

#1 Mauricio Pochettino masterminds a comeback for the ages

Ajax v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Second Leg

The last two nights of Champions League football has been by far the most soul-draining 180 minutes most football fans have seen in quite a while. These two spectacular semi-final ties more than lived up to their billing and were the perfect visual representation of why Football is known as 'The Beautiful Game'.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all as Divock Origi struck a superb finish past ter-Stegen to end Barcelona's journey, tonight turned out to be just as, if not more thrilling than last night's fixture. Spurs played like two different teams in the first and second half of the contest, and against all odds, beat Ajax at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

Pochettino has exhibited once again what a truly amazing manager he is, understanding the need of the game and sending Llorente on in the second half, who changed the game and caused the Ajax defense to panic. Imagine what this man could do at a club with the financial resources to fully back his vision.

