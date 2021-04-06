Ajax vs AS Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Ajax lock horns with AS Roma at the Amsterdam Arena on Thursday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

AS Roma are in seventh place in the Serie A standings at the moment and have experienced a slump after a strong start to their league campaign. The Giallorossi played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo over the weekend and will look to return to winning ways in this game.

Ajax, on the other hand, have been sensational in the Eredivisie and are well on their way to yet another league title. The reigning Dutch champions edged Heerenveen to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Ajax vs AS Roma Head-to-Head

Ajax and AS Roma have faced each other on only two occasions on the European front in the past. Ajax have managed one victory against AS Roma and the only other match ended in a draw.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the UEFA Champions League in 2003 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams have undergone several periods of transition over the past two decades and will look for a fresh start this week.

Ajax form guide: W-W-W-W-W

AS Roma form guide: D-L-W-L-W

Ajax vs AS Roma Team News

Ajax have a few injury concerns AS Roma v Hellas Verona FC - Serie A

Ajax

Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui are currently carrying injuries and are unlikely to feature in this game. Andre Onana is serving a lengthy suspension at the moment and Sebastien Haller also remains unavailable for this encounter.

Injured: Daley Blind

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: Andre Onana

Not Available: Sebastien Haller

AS Roma have a depleted squad

AS Roma

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marash Kumbulla, Nicolo Zaniolo, and Chris Smalling are injured at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this fixture. Rick Karsdorp received a booking in his previous European game and is suspended for this match.

Injured: Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Marash Kumbulla, Nicolo Zaniolo, Chris Smalling

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rick Karsdorp

Not Available: None

Ajax vs AS Roma Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Jurrien Timber; Devyne Rensch, Ryan Gravenberch; Davy Klaassen, David Neres, Antony; Dusan Tadic

AS Roma Predicted XI (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Ibanez, Bryan Cristante, Gianluca Mancini; Leonardo Spinazzola, Amadou Diawara, Jordan Veretout, Bruno Peres; Carles Perez, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Borja Mayoral

Ajax vs AS Roma Prediction

Ajax have been in exceptional form this year and have registered seven consecutive victories in all competitions over the past weeks. The likes of Dusan Tadic and David Neres have stepped up for the Dutch giants and will have to play pivotal roles in this game.

AS Roma are missing several key players going into this game and will need to dig deep into their squad to trouble their opponents. Ajax are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-1 AS Roma

