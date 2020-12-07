Ajax vs Atalanta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns with an exhilarating fixture this week as Atalanta take on an in-form Ajax side at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday. Both teams are fighting to stay in the Champions League at the moment and will want to be at their best in what virtually is a knock-out match.

Atalanta have not been at their best this season and will need to make improvements to their team to stand a chance against Ajax. The Italian side can make do with a draw in this fixture and will want to avoid a disaster this week.

Ajax have been prolific in their domestic competition but have not replicated their exceptional form in the Champions League. The Dutch giants need a victory in this fixture and are likely to take a no-holds-barred approach to this match.

Ajax vs Atalanta Head-to-Head

Ajax and Atalanta have faced each other on only one occasion in official European fixtures so far and are yet to defeat each other in the competition. The two teams are known for their attractive styles of play and have a point to prove in this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October this year and ended in an intriguing 2-2 draw. Ajax took an early lead but a stunning comeback from Atalanta in the second half saw the two sides share the spoils on the day.

Ajax form guide: L-L-W-W-W

Atalanta form guide: D-L-W-D-D

Ajax vs Atalanta Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Ajax have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without David Neres and Noussair Mazraoui in this game. Mohammed Kudus is also recuperating from a long-term injury and is unavailable for this game.

Injured: David Neres, Noussair Mazraoui, Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atalanta have a depleted squad

Atalanta

Robin Gosens and Aleksey Miranchuk have tested positive for the coronavirus and are ruled out of this fixture. Mattia Caldara, Pierluigi Gollini, and Sam Lammers are injured and will not feature against Ajax.

Injured: Mattia Caldara, Pierluigi Gollini, Sam Lammers, Robin Gosens, Aleksey Miranchuk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Atalanta Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Sean Klaiber; Ryan Gravenberch, Edson Alvarez, Davy Klaassen; Dusan Tadic, Lassina Traore, Antony

Atalanta Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marco Sportiello; Rafael Toloi, Cristian Romero, Berat Djimsiti; Johan Mojica, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer; Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Muriel

Ajax vs Atalanta Prediction

Ajax have a strong squad but have suffered consecutive defeats over the last week and will need to bounce back in this game. The Dutch champions have an array of attacking talents and will need to rely on the likes of Dusan Tadic on Antony in this fixture.

Atalanta recovered from a two-goal deficit against Ajax in their previous game and will want Duvan Zapata and Luis Muriel to be at their best this week. Ajax can be lethal on their day, however, and might be able to pull off a victory against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Atalanta

