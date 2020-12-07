Manchester City vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold this week as Manchester City take on Marseille in an important fixture at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Manchester City have already qualified for the knock-out stages and will want to rest some of their key players in this game.

Marseille will not be able to progress to the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League this year and is now embroiled in a battle with Greek side Olympiacos for a spot in the Europa League. The French side faces an uphill battle this week and will have to be at its best against Pep Guardiola's outfit.

Manchester City have managed 13 points from five games in their group and will want to finish at the top of their group. The Cityzens have improved since the start of their season and will have to be wary against an unpredictable Marseille side.

Manchester City vs Marseille Head-to-Head

Manchester City and Marseille have played only one game against each other in official European competitions and are relative strangers to their opponents' nuances.

The only game played between the two sides took place in October this year and ended in an emphatic 3-0 victory for Manchester City. Ferran Torres and Ilkay Gundogan got on to the scoresheet on the day and are likely to feature in this game.

Manchester City form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Marseille form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Manchester City vs Marseille Team News

Sergio Aguero might not feature in this game

Manchester City

Sergio Aguero has made progress with his recovery over the past few weeks but is unlikely to be risked for his fixture. Pep Guardiola has to navigate a hectic schedule for the rest of the year and is likely to rotate his side for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Marseille have a strong squad

Marseille

Nemanja Radonjic is currently injured and will be unable to play against Manchester City this week. Morgan Sanson is also carrying a knock and remains doubtful ahead of this fixture.

Injured: Nemanja Radonjic

Doubtful: Morgan Sanson

Suspended: None

Manchester City vs Marseille Predicted XI

Manchester City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ederson Moraes; Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Joao Cancelo; Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden; Bernardo Silva, Gabriel Jesus, Ferran Torres

Eight major trophies, but Pep still thinks he has 'unfinished business'.



What's next in line for the #ManCity boss?



Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Steve Mandanda; Jordan Amavi, Duje Caleta-Car, Alvaro Gonzalez, Hiroki Sakai; Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Kamara; Luis Henrique, Michael Cuisance, Florian Thauvin; Dario Benedetto

Manchester City vs Marseille Prediction

Manchester City have a formidable squad and are the undisputed favourites going into this game and should be able to seize the initiative in this fixture. The likes of Ferran Torres and Phil Foden have been excellent this season and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Marseille have their fair share of creative talent and will rely on Michael Cuisance and Florian Thauvin to trouble Manchester City. Pep Guardiola's side has a distinctive upper hand, however, and should be able to win this fixture.

Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Marseille

