Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns with another round of games this weekend as Ajax Amsterdam host a struggling RKC Waalwijk outfit at the Johan Cruyff Arena. The two teams found themselves at opposite ends of the Eredivisie table in the 2019-20 edition of the competition.

Ajax edged AZ Alkmaar to the Eredivisie title last season and will look to build on their successful run in the domestic league this year. The Dutch giants kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory against Sparta Rotterdam and will look to consolidate their position at the top of the table with a convincing win on Sunday.

RKC Waalwijk, on the other hand, suffered a 1-0 defeat against Vitesse in their first game of the season and their defensive line does not inspire confidence. Waalwijk finished at the bottom of the Eredivisie table in the 2019-20 season and will have to improve this year.

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Head-to-Head

Ajax have a flawless record against RKC Waalwijk and are yet to lose a match against the away side. In a total of 15 official fixtures played between the two sides, Ajax have managed 13 victories and have scored an astonishing 43 goals in the process.

Ajax Amsterdam thrashed RKC Waalwijk by a 6-1 margin in a friendly played between the two sides last month. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Antony scored two goals apiece in the game and will be looking to replicate their heroics this weekend.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W

RKC Waalwijk form guide in the Eredivisie: L

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Nicolas Tagliafico cannot play this game

Ajax

Ajax will have to do without left-back Nicolas Tagliafico in this game as the Argentine defender picked up an early red card against Sparta Rotterdam. Sergino Dest and Lisandro Martinez are both in contention for a place in the starting eleven this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nicolas Tagliafico

Waalwijk need to be at their best

RKC Waalwijk

RKC Waalwijk have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will have to summon every ounce of talent in their ranks to stand a chance in this fixture. The away side will field a defensive line-up and cannot afford to make mistakes on the pitch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Sergino Dest, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Daley Blind; Carel Eiting, Ryan Gravenberch, Dusan Tadic; Antony, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Quincy Promes

RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI (4-3-3): Kostas Lamprou; Luuk Hultermans, Lars Nieuwpoort, Melle Meulensteen, Said Bakari; Anas Tahiri, Vurnon Anita, Richard van der Venne; Lennerd Daneels, Morad El Haddouti, Mario Bilate

Ajax vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

RKC Waalwijk will need to put in the performance of the century to secure a victory in this game and will be lucky to come away with a point from this fixture. Ajax is likely to dominate possession and Waalwijk will have to take their chances on the counter.

Ajax have a host of attacking superstars and the likes of Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Quincy Promes, Dusan Tadic, and Antony will look to tip the scales in the home side's favour. Erik ten Hag has an excellent squad at his disposal and is likely to guide Ajax to a victory this weekend.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 RKC Waalwijk

