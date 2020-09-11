Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Sparta Rotterdam are set to host Ajax at the Sparta Stadion on Sunday in their opening Eredivisie fixture.

This is the first league match of the season for both the sides. Sparta Rotterdam last played an official league game in March, when they were thrashed 5-1 by FC Utrecht. A brace from Bart Ramselaar and goals from Adrian Dalmau, Simon Gustafson and Sean Klaiber secured the win for FC Utrecht.

Joel Piroe scored a late second-half consolation goal for Sparta Rotterdam.

Ajax, on the other hand, beat SC Heerenveen 3-1 in March. A brace from captain Dusan Tadic and a Quincy Promes goal sealed the deal for Erik ten Hag's side. Mitchell van Bergen scored the sole goal for SC Heerenveen.

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Head-to-Head

In 15 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Ajax hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost two and drawn two.

Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 victory for Ajax. Manchester United's new signing Donny van de Beek and Ryan Gravenberch scored for Ajax, with Joel Piroe scoring the goal for Sparta Rotterdam.

Sparta Rotterdam form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: yet to play

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Team News

Sparta Rotterdam have a couple of injury concerns. Manager Henk Fraser will be unable to call upon the services of forward Reda Kharchouch and goalkeeper Tim Coremans.

Injured: Reda Kharchouch, Tim Coremans

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Ajax have no known injury issues, and manager Erik ten Hag is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Predicted XI

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-3-3): Benjamin van Leer, Jeffry Fortes, Tom Beugelsdijk, Bart Vriends, Mica Pinto, Adil Auassar, Sven Mijnans, Mohamed Rayhi, Bryan Smeets, Lennart Thy, Danzell Gravenberch

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana, Sergino Dest, Edson Alvarez, Daley Blind, Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Carel Eiting, Mohammad Kudus, Dusan Tadic, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Quincy Promes

Sparta Rotterdam vs Ajax Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam will be the underdogs coming into this game. Much will depend on new signing, German forward Lennart Thy, who enjoyed a good spell with PEC Zwolle and will look to replicate that form with his new club.

Ajax, on the other hand, have released two of their stars. Donny van de Beek has gone to Manchester United, while Hakim Ziyech has been signed by Chelsea. In their absence, players like Mohammad Kudus need to step up while experienced campaigners like Dusan Tadic and Quincy Promes will have to be at their very best.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam 0-2 Ajax

