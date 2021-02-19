Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold with another set of important matches this weekend as Ajax take on Sparta Rotterdam at the Amsterdam Arena on Sunday. Ajax have been in excellent form this season and are the favourites to win this game.

Sparta Rotterdam are in 12th place in the Eredivisie standings at the moment and will need to be at their best in this match. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Fortuna Sittard last weekend and cannot afford to lose this game.

Ajax, on the other hand, have a six-point lead at the top of the Eredivisie table and are the favourites to win the league. The Dutch giants completed a stunning comeback against Lille earlier this week and hold all the cards going into this match.

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

Ajax have a predictably exceptional record against Sparta Rotterdam and have won 17 matches out of a total of 22 games played between the two sides. Sparta Rotterdam have managed only three victories against Ajax and will need to play out of their skins this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in September last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Ajax. Antony scored the winning goal on the day and is likely to feature in this match.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Sparta Rotterdam form guide in the Eredivisie: L-D-D-L-L

Advertisement

Also Read: Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Ajax need to win this game

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Noussair Mazraoui has picked up a knock this week and might not play a part in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Noussair Mazraoui

Suspended: Andre Onana

Sparta Rotterdam need to win this game. Image Source: Soccrates Images

Sparta Rotterdam

Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper Tim Coremans is currently injured and has been ruled out of this fixture. Aaron Meijers is also struggling with his fitness and is unlikely to feature against Ajax.

Injured: Tim Coremans

Doubtful: Aaron Meijers

Advertisement

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch; Edson Alvares, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

Things you love to see...😍



Up to 50% off on training wear till February 20th. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 19, 2021

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maduka Okoye; Mika Pinto, Michael Heylen, Tom Beugelsdijk, Dirk Abels; Laros Duarte, Adil Auassar; Deroy Duarte, Lennart Thy, Abdou Harroui; Danzell Gravenberch

Ajax vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

In addition to an intriguing battle between the two Gravenberch brothers, this week's Eredivisie fixture is also likely to see Ajax take one step closer to their Eredivisie crown. The Dutch giants have exceptional players in their ranks and the likes of Antony and Dusan Tadic will look forward to this encounter.

Sparta Rotterdam have managed only two points from their last five games and will need a miracle to take something away from this fixture. Ajax are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Ajax 3-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Also Read: Barcelona vs Cadiz prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21