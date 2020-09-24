Ajax vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

The Eredivisie returns to the fold this weekend as Ajax take on Vitesse at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Saturday. Both sides are unbeaten in the league so far and will look to maintain that record going into this game.

Ajax are currently on top of the Eredivisie table with Heerenveen and will look clinch the first place with a victory against Vitesse. The Amsterdam outfit defeated RKC Waalwijk by a 3-0 margin last week and are in excellent form.

Vitesse have also won both their opening games and will look to cause a massive upset against Ajax this weekend. The away side picked up a 2-0 victory against Sparta in their second game of the campaign and can trouble Ajax on Saturday.

Ajax vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

Ajax have a superior historical record against Vitesse and have won 19 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Vitesse have managed nine victories and are perfectly capable of troubling a formidable Ajax outfit.

The previous meeting between the two sides ended in a 3-0 victory to Ajax. Vitesse were reduced to ten men on the day and will have to be wary against the home side's potent attacking threat.

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W

Vitesse form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W

Ajax vs Vitesse Team News

Nicolas Tagliafico is back for this game

Ajax

Nicolas Tagliafico returns from suspension for this game and should start for Ajax ahead of Sergino Dest. Erik ten Hag has a fully-fit squad to choose from and will need his best eleven for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Vitesse need to be at their best

Vitesse

Vitesse do not have any injury concerns at the moment and will have to summon every ounce of talent in their ranks to stand a chance in this fixture. The away side will field a defensive line-up and cannot afford to make mistakes on the pitch.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Ajax Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andre Onana; Nicolas Tagliafico, Lisandro Martinez, Edson Alvarez, Daley Blind; Carel Eiting, Ryan Gravenberch, Dusan Tadic; Antony, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, Quincy Promes

Vitesse Predicted XI (3-5-2): Remko Pasveer; Danilho Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Tomas Hajek; Eli Dasa, Matus Bero, Thomas Bruns, Oussama Tannane, Maximilian Wittek; Lois Openda, Oussama Darfalou

Ajax vs Vitesse Prediction

Ajax have a distinct upper hand in this fixture and Erik ten Hag will expect his side to come away with all three points from this game. The home side has an excellent attacking combination and the likes of Quincy Promes and Antony are in brilliant form.

Vitesse can be a tricky team to play against, however, and have denied Ajax a victory on several occasions in the past. The home side is likely to control large periods of the game and will have to work hard to pick up a victory.

Prediction: Ajax 2-1 Vitesse

