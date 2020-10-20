Al Duhail vs Al Sadd prediction, preview, team news and more | Qatar Stars League 2020-21

The Qatar Stars League is back in action with a high-octane fixture this week as Al Sadd take on Al Duhail in an important fixture that could have several implications on the league standings. Al Duhail pipped Al Sadd to the title last season but will need to take it up a notch to repeat the feat next year.

Al Sadd have made a strong start to their season under Xavi and are currently one of only two teams that are unbeaten in the Qatar Stars League. The away side has shown considerable improvement over the past few weeks and will present a stern challenge to Al Duhail in this game.

Al Duhail are yet to hit the heights they reached last season and have won two out of their three matches in the Qatar Stars League this season. The home side needs to step up to the plate in this game and cannot afford to suffer another defeat.

Al Duhail Begins Preparation For Al Sadd Match

Al Duhail vs Al Sadd Head-to-Head

Al Duhail have a marginal advantage against Al Sadd in the Qatar Stars League and have won seven games out of a total of 16 matches played between the two sides. Al Sadd have managed six victories and will want to even the scales on Wednesday.

The previous game between these two sides resulted in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Xavi and Al Sadd. Al Duhail cannot afford to lose this fixture and will have to put in a much better performance this week.

Al Duhail form guide in the Qatar Stars League: W-L-W

Al Sadd form guide in the Qatar Stars League: D-W-W

Al Duhail vs Al Sadd Team News

Al Duhail have an excellent squad. Image Source: the-AFC.com

Al Duhail

Al Duhail have a fully-fit squad going into this fixture and are likely to take the attack to Al Sadd. The home side needs a morale-boosting victory at the moment and will want to prove a point in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Xavi has done a good job with Al Sadd. Image Source: Diario AS

Al Sadd

Al Sadd will have to do without winger Saud Ibrahim Al-Nasr in this game. Santi Cazorla has been brilliant over the past month under Xavi and is set to retain his place in the side. Al Sadd will also welcome several crucial players back into their side after a hectic international break.

Injured: Saud Ibrahim Al-Nasr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Duhail vs Al Sadd Predicted XI

Al Duhail Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohamed Al-Bakri; Sultan Al-Brake, Ahmad Yasser, Ramin Rezaeian; Karim Boudiaf, Luiz Ceara; Dudu, Khaled Mohammed, Edmilson Junior; Almoez Ali

Salman Falahi will be the referee for the rescheduled #QNBStarsLeague Round 3 game between #AlSadd and Al-Duhail

Al Sadd Predicted XI (4-3-3): Saad Al-Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Ro-Ro; Tae-Hee Nam, Guilherme Torres, Santi Cazorla; Hassan Al-Haydos, Baghdad Bounedjah, Akram Afif

Al Duhail vs Al Sadd Prediction

Al Sadd have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will want to pick up a convincing victory in this game. With Xavi's tactical nous coming to the fore and Santi Cazorla's creative presence in the midfield, Al Sadd are a force to reckon with and hold a slight upper hand in this game.

Al Duhail cannot be underestimated, however, and the reigning champions will want to make their own statement this Wednesday. Al Sadd might have a few troubles defensively but should be able to come away with all three points from this fixture.

Prediction: Al Duhail 1-3 Al Sadd

