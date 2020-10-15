Al Sadd vs Al Khor prediction, preview, team news and more | Qatar Stars League 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of the Qatar Stars League is back in action this weekend as Al Sadd host a struggling Al Khor outfit at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. Al Sadd have shown tremendous improvement over the past year under Xavi and are the favourites to win this game.

Al Khor have been inconsistent this season and are yet to win a game in the Qatar Stars League. The away side suffered a 1-0 defeat against league-leaders Al Ahli in their previous game and will want to prove a point this weekend.

Al Sadd, on the other hand, have won both their matches in the league so far, scoring an incredible 10 goals in the process. Xavi has built an excellent attacking team at Al Sadd and the home side can join Al Ahli at the top of the table with a victory in this game.

Al Sadd vs Al Khor Head-to-Head

Al Sadd have an excellent record against Al Khor and have won 22 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two sides. Al Khor have managed only three victories against Al Sadd and will need a miracle to come away with all three points from this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two sides resulted in a 2-1 victory for Al Sadd. Akram Afif scored a late winner on the day and is set to feature for Xavi's side this weekend.

Al Sadd form guide in the Qatar Stars League: W-W

Al Khor form guide in the Qatar Stars League: L-D-D

Al Sadd vs Al Khor Team News

Santi Cazorla had an excellent debut. Image Source: FIFA

Al Sadd

Al Sadd will have to do without winger Saud Ibrahim Al-Nasr in this game. Santi Cazorla has been brilliant over the past month under Xavi and is set to retain his place in the side. Al Sadd will also welcome several crucial players back into their side after a hectic international break.

Injured: Saud Ibrahim Al-Nasr

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Khor need to be at their best. Image Source: Qatar Stars League

Al Khor

Al Khor have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and cannot afford to slip up in this game. Al Sadd are lethal in the final third and the away side will likely field a defensive line-up in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Al Sadd vs Al Khor Predicted XI

Al Sadd Predicted XI (4-3-3): Saad Al-Sheeb; Abdelkarim Hassan, Tarek Salman, Boualem Khoukhi, Ro-Ro; Tae-Hee Nam, Guilherme Torres, Santi Cazorla; Hassan Al-Haydos, Baghdad Bounedjah, Akram Afif

Al Khor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Papa Djibril; Helal Mohammed, Abdulrahman Ragab, Alexander Michel, Musaab Abdulmajeed; Anas Elfadil, Mohammed Al Jabri; Mohammed Al Sayed, Ibrahim Amada, Abdullah Murisi; Lucca

Al Sadd vs Al Khor Predicted XI

Al Sadd have one of the most formidable squads in Qatar and have been scoring for fun in the league this season. The likes of Guilherme Torres and Santi Cazorla have been exceptional for the home side and will look forward to wreaking havoc yet again this weekend.

Al Khor have struggled in the final third this season and might not be able to step up to the challenge this weekend. Al Sadd have improved this season and are the undisputed favourites in this fixture.

Prediction: Al Sadd 4-0 Al Khor

