The football world has seen a lot of young players break out and make a name for themselves in the last few years. Pedri did it in 2021, Gavi in 2022, and now Alejandro Balde is doing it in 2023. The 19-year-old left-back for FC Barcelona has had a stellar season so far, and he looks like he could be the next big thing in Spanish football.

Balde is a La Masia graduate who made his debut for the first team against Bayern Munich in the Champions League in September 2021. While he didn't get a lot of game time last year, he has truly stepped up his game this year and has replaced Jordi Alba as the starting left-back for Barcelona.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC 19-year-old Alejandro Balde really might be Barca's best left back AND best right back 19-year-old Alejandro Balde really might be Barca's best left back AND best right back 👀 https://t.co/fCBR53Q2Wg

One of the things that makes Balde such an exciting player to watch is his speed and dynamism. He is lightning-fast down the left flank and he is not afraid to take on defenders one-on-one. He is also a solid defender, with good positioning and tackling skills. But it's his attacking prowess that has really caught the eye this season.

Balde has been involved in several of Barcelona's goals this year, mainly as an assist provider. His pace and dribbling ability have allowed him to get into dangerous positions and create scoring opportunities for his teammates. He also has a good eye for passes, and his crosses into the box have been a constant threat to opposition defenses.

Squawka @Squawka Alejandro Balde has now provided more league assists (5) than any other teenager in Europe's top five divisions this season.



Taking top spot by serving up a match-winner in El Clásico. 🍽 Alejandro Balde has now provided more league assists (5) than any other teenager in Europe's top five divisions this season.Taking top spot by serving up a match-winner in El Clásico. 🍽 https://t.co/Smpmg6hIMy

He is also a smart and composed player, with a good understanding of the game. He reads the game well and makes good decisions on the ball, which is rare for such a young player. He is also a hard worker and is constantly looking to improve his game.

Balde's performances this season have not gone unnoticed by the Barcelona fans, who have taken to him quickly. He has quickly become a fan favorite, with many fans comparing him to former Barcelona greats like Eric Abidal and Jordi Alba. His potential is also not lost on the Barcelona coaching staff, who have praised him for his attitude and work ethic.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @OptaJose Alejandro Balde (91.4%) has the second best passing accuracy of all teenagers who have attempted more than 200 passes in Europe's top five leagues this season. Man City's Rico Lewis is first, with 93.9%. Alejandro Balde (91.4%) has the second best passing accuracy of all teenagers who have attempted more than 200 passes in Europe's top five leagues this season. Man City's Rico Lewis is first, with 93.9%.— @OptaJose https://t.co/NHaEsih88F

The future looks bright for Balde and he could be the next big thing in Spanish football. He has already been called up to the Spanish national team and looks set to have a bright international career as well. He has a long way to go before he can be considered a true great, but he has all the tools to make it happen.

