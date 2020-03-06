×
Alisson sustains hip injury, major doubt for Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
News
Modified 06 Mar 2020, 20:08 IST

Alisson might miss the return leg against Atletico Madrid
Alisson might miss the return leg against Atletico Madrid

The last two weeks have been less than stellar for Liverpool, with the club suffering three losses from their last four games, consequently losing their unbeaten start to the Premier League, as well as being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

They would look to get back to winning ways when they host Bournemouth at Anfield on Saturday but would most likely have to do so without their first-choice goalkeeper between the sticks.

In a press conference ahead of his side's clash with the Cherries, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed a hip problem for Alisson Becker, stating:

''In training before the Chelsea game he had a little incident we thought it was nothing and he was not going to play anyway - he was going to be on the bench.
''We will see next week. It is in the hip region, you could do your work still but for a professional goalkeeper, it is a slightly different situation.''

A report on Sky Sports suggests that the 27-year-old might play no part in this weekend's clash with Bournemouth and this has put his participation in the crunch Champions League fixture against Atletico Madrid just three days later in serious jeopardy.

The former Roma man had spent some time on the sidelines with a calf injury sustained on the opening day of the campaign and in his absence, Liverpool's defence looked less assured, keeping just one clean sheet in seven league games.

His return to the squad coincided with a brilliant run that saw the Reds concede just three goals in 12 Premier League matches, keeping 10 clean sheets in the process, including seven consecutively. The Anfield faithful would certainly be hoping he would be fit in time to play a part in their make-or-break clash with the LaLiga side.

Also Read: Liverpool vs Bournemouth Prediction and Betting Tips - 7th March 2020



Published 06 Mar 2020, 20:08 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Atletico Madrid Football Alisson Becker Jurgen Klopp
