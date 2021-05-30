A look at every intra-national Champions League final

The UEFA Champions League's 29th season will come to an end at the Estadio Do Dragao on the May 29 in another all-English final for the third time. The first intra-national final was in 2000 when a modest Valencia side managed to beat all comers to earn a place in the final against Real Madrid. Ever since, there've been six more Champions League finals for clubs from the same country.

Spanish clubs lead the way, playing three times in the final, with Real Madrid and Athletico Madrid having played in two of those while English clubs have played in two finals. Bayern Munich versus Borussia Dortmund has been the only all-German final while AC Milan and Juventus have faced off in the only all-Italian pairing.

City's debut Champions League final is Chelsea's second

In the latest episode of this intra-national Champions League final series, Chelsea, playing in their second final, square up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Sky Blues are making their debut Champions League final and, incidentally, Guardiola's first final since he left Barcelona in 2012. His attempts to recapture the trophy, first with Bayern Munich and now with City, have ended in futility and he will certainly not let this opportunity pass as he hopes the club clinch a treble this season, having won the Premier league title as well as the Carabao Cup.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are playing in their second final after beating Bayern on penalties nine years ago. Manager Thomas Tuchel will be looking to avoid another defeat after his PSG side was pipped to the title by the German champions a year ago.

Portugal will be hosting consecutive finals as the Estadio do Dragao in Porto will be the venue for this showpiece. In the build-up to the match, we take a look at all the intra-national Champions League finals to date:

