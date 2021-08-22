All eyes on Romelu Lukaku as Chelsea striker set to make debut against Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku has been talking big since returning to Chelsea. The striker sealed a £98 million move from Inter Milan in what is now the most expensive British transfer.

There seems to be unfinished business between the player and the club following his controversial departure in 2014. Back then he was just a boy but he now returns as a man.

Stints with West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Manchester United saw him take his game to the next level. But it was at Inter Milan that he truly became world-class.

Lukaku has developed his all-round game, having scored 24 goals in Serie A last season and also chalked 10 assists. Chelsea are certainly getting the complete package.

Sit down with Rom as he talks about his return to The Bridge. 👇💙#LukWhosBack — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 21, 2021

Lukaku to make debut against Arsenal

All eyes will be on the 28-year-old striker when he makes his debut for the Blues this weekend. Thomas Tuchel has already confirmed that he will play against Arsenal on Sunday.

For a club that has lacked an arrow-head striker for a while, a lot will be expected from Lukaku at Chelsea. He’s not only expected to score goals, but to give the team a different dimension up front.

Having won the UEFA Champions League last season, Chelsea are expected to challenge for the Premier League this season and, with Lukaku, the Blues have the perfect forward to forge on.

In the immediate, though, the Belgian must ease the pressure on himself by putting up a show against Arsenal. And should he manage to score against the Gunners on his debut, it will be the perfect start to life at Chelsea.

Tuchel’s big plans for £98 million striker

The Blues have needed a striker like Lukaku since the departure of Diego Costa. The experiment with Timo Werner has clearly not worked and the German looks more destined to play on the flanks.

Having finally signed Lukaku, Tuchel now has the responsibility of bringing the best out of the former Inter Milan striker. The Blues boss has already indicated that he has big plans for Lukaku.

"There were not many names and one of the absolute top solutions was Romelu,” Tuchel said in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Goal.

"In the end, we can only push for things that people have and Romelu brings something to the squad on which we are absolutely aware and convinced by. So at the moment it is more fun than pressure. It looks like the perfect fit and it’s our job of course to bring out the best of this group."

To be signed for £98 million breeds a lot of pressure and it remains to be seen how Lukaku will handle it when he makes his debut against Arsenal.

