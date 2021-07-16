Lugano vs Inter Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | Club friendlies 2021

Lugano welcome Serie A champions Inter Milan to the Cornaredo Stadium in a friendly fixture on Saturday.

This will be Inter's first game since their 5-1 win over Udinese in May, while the home team have played three friendly games so far, winning one and losing two. This fixture will be part of the Lugano Region Cup.

Inter Milan have a new manager at the helm, Simone Inzaghi, and this will be the first opportunity for the Italian to get a feel for the players at his disposal.

After this game, the Italian giants will travel to Florida, where they have been drawn against Arsenal in the Florida Cup semi-final clash.

Lugano vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head

Interestingly, the two sides have met prior to this friendly encounter. They clashed in the two-legged first-round fixtures of the erstwhile UEFA Cup in the 1995-96 edition.

The Swiss side managed to get the better of Inter in two games, holding them to a 1-1 draw at home and beating them 1-0 at the San Siro.

Lugano finished fourth in the Swiss Super League and will be hoping for a better finish when the 2021-22 edition kicks off on 25 July.

Lugano form guide: N/A (Pre-season)

Inter Milan form guide: N/A (Pre-season)

Lugano vs Inter Milan Team News

Lugano

There are currently no injury concerns for the Swiss club in this game. This being pre-season friendly, there are no suspensions to worry about.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Milan

Christian Eriksen is out for an indefinite period after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 while playing for Denmark. Austrian wing-back Valentino Lazaro recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has not trained with the squad since.

New signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu has trained with the squad and is in contention to make his first appearance for the club following his move from arch-rivals AC Milian last month.

Injured: Christian Eriksen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Valentino Lazaro

Lugano vs Inter Milan Predicted XI

Lugano Predicted XI (4-3-3): Noam Baumann; Reto Ziegler, Mijat Marić, Mickaël Facchinetti, Fabio Daprelà; Olivier Custodio, Roman Macek, Miroslav Čovilo; Demba Ba, Joaquín Ardaiz, Mattia Bottani

Inter Milan Predicted XI (3-5-2): Andrei Radu; Lorenzo Moretti, Andrea Ranocchia, Milan Skriniar; Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu; Franco Ezequiel Carboni, Andrea Pinamonti

Lugano vs Inter Milan Prediction

Inter Milan won't risk starting key players in this friendly fixture. This will be the biggest challenge for Lugano in the pre-season and they might struggle against the Italian side.

It is difficult to predict the outcome of any friendly game. However, we believe this one might end in a draw as Inter will be playing their first game under a new manager and key players might not yet be fully match fit.

Prediction: Lugano 2-2 Inter Milan

