All players who broke the €100m transfer mark in football

Real Madrid are no strangers to transfers worth upwards of €100m. The latest being Aurelien Tchouameni. For an initial €80m plus add-ons bringing the deal to €100m, Los Blancos and AS Monaco shook the virtual hand for the transfer of the promising midfielder.

Transfers wirth €100m used to constitute world-record fees, but are quickly becoming a routine cut-off fee for special talents. Whenever a quality player breaks through a club's youth ranks, clubs are quick to slap a €100m price tag on him, especially if they have a long contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Update on Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. It's finally signed between Real Madrid and Monaco, while Tchouaméni will complete the final part of his medical tests right after the game between France and Croatia. Contracts are ready, just waiting for Tchouaméni to sign.

The first €100m transfer didn't happen until 2013 when Gareth Bale also moved to Real Madrid. Since then, 11 players have moved clubs for €100m or more. Without further ado, let's get to them.

#12 Gareth Bale to Real Madrid - €101m

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



UEFA Champions League

LaLiga

FIFA Club World Cup

UEFA Super Cup

Spanish Cup

Gareth Bale leaves as a true Real Madrid legend

Gareth Bale was the first player to move for more than €100m, doing so in 2013 after a stellar season with Tottenham Hotspur. Bale's time at Madrid was punctuated by injuries, loss of form, and squabbles with the management and fans, but achievement-wise, it was a success.

The Welshman has played for nine seasons and has an admirable 173 goal contributions (106G, 73A) in 258 games. He scored three goals in two UEFA Champions League (UCL) finals, their 10th and 13th triumphs, and won an additional three titles with Los Blancos.

#11 Paul Pogba to Manchester United - €105m

Pro Future Stars @ProFutureStars1

2016: Manchester United buy Pogba, from Juventus for €105m.

2022: Pogba is set to leave Man utd for free to return Juventus.



2012: 19 years old Paul Pogba leaves Manchester United on a free transfer to Juventus.
2016: Manchester United buy Pogba, from Juventus for €105m.
2022: Pogba is set to leave Man utd for free to return Juventus.
Again great business from Juventus

After leaving his boyhood club to join Juventus on a free transfer in 2012, Paul Pogba rejoined them for what was, at the time, a world-record fee of €105m. It made him the second player to break the €100m barrier.

During his time at Manchester United, his best displays came outside the club in the blue of France. Highlights of his spell at the Red Devils included winning the 2017 UEFA Europa League and the 'Player of the Season' award in the same tournament. He was also part of the 2018-19 Premier League's 'PFA Team of the Year.'

#10 Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea - €113m

Luton Town v Chelsea: The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round

Lukaku seemed determined to succeed at Chelsea in the summer of 2021. His willingness to return to England was enough enticement for Chelsea to dish out a club-record €113m for the big Belgian. It was touted as one of the transfers of the season.

Cut to a year later, and the deal to bring him back to Stamford Bridge is looking like one of the worst transfers in Chelsea history. Not only has the striker consistently relayed his desire to return to Inter Milan, but he has been below par on the pitch as well.

#9 Eden Hazard to Real Madrid - €115m

CFC-Blues @CFCBlues_com
On This Day in 2019, the club reached an agreement for the transfer of Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. What a player he was for Chelsea

Hazard was a bonafide superstar at Chelsea. He led them to multiple league and continental honors. His impeccable dribbling skills and ability to carry the team forward with progressive runs were second to none. He eventually left for Real Madrid in 2019 for €115m.

Despite two league titles and a UEFA Champions League success, Hazard's time at Madrid has not justified the large prize tag. The diminutive Belgian suffered a plethora of injuries and fitness issues, making just 66 appearances across three seasons for them.

#8 Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus - €117m

After breaking nearly every conceivable goal-scoring record for European giants Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo left Spain for a new challenge in Italy. At age 33, Ronaldo wanted to try and win the UEFA Champions League with another club. Juventus, eager to add continental honors, paid €117m for the serial winner.

With Juventus, Ronaldo continued to break records, becoming the first to reach 50 goals in the English Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A. He also remains the oldest player to move for more than €100m.

He won two Serie A titles, but never managed to claim the UEFA Champions League with them.

#7 Jack Grealish to Manchester City - €117.5m

Football Benchmark @Football_BM

@ManCity signed English playmaker @JackGrealish for a reported fee of EUR 117.5m which makes him the most expensive player in British football history and also in the EPL. The transfer period might still have some major deals to be done. Will there be any surprises?

After a number of fine displays for Aston Villa, Jack Grealish earned a mega-money move to Manchester City. It has become one of the most expensive transfers in the world, breaking the British record in a deal worth €117.5m.

It is still early days of the six-year contract, but so far Grealish has failed to inspire Manchester City the way he did at Aston Villa. He still has a long way to go to justify his record transfer.

#6 Antoine Griezmann to Barcelona - €120m

Croatia v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1

Antoine Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona was packed with drama as the Catalan giants paid his €120m release clause in 2019. They did this despite Griezmann releasing a video a year earlier rejecting them as seen in Eurosport.

After just two seasons filled with incredible turbulence, it became obvious that this wasn't one of the transfers that would work out. He returned for an obligatory fee of €40m as Barcelona struggled to pay his massive wages as well as other squad obligations.

#5 Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid - €127.2m

GOAL @goal



Reports claim that Atletico Madrid are set to pay Joao Felix's €120 million release clause



Reports claim that Atletico Madrid are set to pay Joao Felix's €120 million release clause
Good business? Griezmann out, Felix in

After losing Griezmann to Barcelona, Atletico Madrid triggered Felix's release clause from Benfica worth €127.2m. In the process, they completed one of the costliest transfers in football history at the time, making him the first teenager to cost more than €100m.

Felix still has a lot to give Atletico Madrid, but he hasn't hit the heights predicted in the capital yet.

#4 Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona - €135m

Barcelona chased Philippe Coutinho for more than a season before meeting Liverpool's valuation for their Brazilian magician. Parting with €135m in January 2018 to bring him to Camp Nou.

As transfers go, Coutinho's has turned out to be one of the worst in recorded history. The highlight of his time with Barcelona was when he scored twice against them in a horrific loss to Bayern Munich. He then went on to win a treble with Bayern while on loan from Barcelona.

#3 Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona - €140m

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz

#FCB #Transfers



(DEMBÉLÉ): Barcelona wanted to sign Ousmane Dembélé from Rennes for €15m in 2016, and the following year they signed him for €140m from Borussia Dortmund.
Via (🟢): @SiqueRodriguez [ser]

In the summer of 2017, after losing Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Barcelona sought an immediate replacement. They spent €140m convincing Borussia Dortmund to allow talented winger Ousmane Dembele to join them.

It has proven to be another of Barcelona's blundering transfers. The winger has battled injuries throughout his five seasons at the club. He could also leave for free when he has finally found his best form in a Blaugrana shirt.

#2 Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain - €180m

B/R Football @brfootball
PSG are closing in on a LOAN deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe—but they'll have the option to buy him for €180m next season, per @lequipe

After Kylian Mbappe's stellar 2016-17 season, PSG priced other clubs out of signing Mbappe, securing him for €180m after a one-year loan. Mbappe's time at the Paris-based club has seen him being instrumental in everything good for them. He has scored 171 goals and provided 88 assists in his 217 games across competitions.

He has won the Ligue 1 title four times with PSG and the Golden Boot four times, and was named the 'UNFP Player of the Season' three times.

#1 Neymar to PSG - €222m, World-record transfer

B/R Football @brfootball
On this day in 2017, PSG signed Neymar from Barcelona for €222M/$264M, making him the most expensive transfer ever 🤑

In the most expensive transfer in football history, Neymar's transfer saga started with Barcelona trying to sign Marco Verratti from PSG. Instead, they lost their pride and one of their most prized possessions for a world record €222m.

The move made Neymar the first South American to move for more than €100m. Despite 160 goal contributions (100G, 60A) in 144 appearances for Neymar at PSG, his time in France will always be seen through the lens of "what could have been."

If the Brazilian had not been so unlucky with injuries, it might have been one of the more successful transfers.

