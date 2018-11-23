×
Analysing the Weaknesses of the Premier league's Big Six

Nikhil Bhanu
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
218   //    23 Nov 2018, 14:27 IST

The Premier League is undoubtedly the most competitive League in World Football. While Leagues like the La Liga, Bundesliga and Ligue one have two maybe three teams in the title race each season, the Premier League has a mindboggling Six: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.

Each team has a host of strengths and an array of quality players. No matter what form each of these teams are in, a match between two teams of the "Big Six" is always an exciting one because of it's sheer unpredictable nature. With the league, just a few weeks away from it's testing winter, taking a look at each side's Weakness seems like a good idea.

So in order of the Premier League's current points table, let's take a look at each title contenders weaknesses.

#1 Manchester City

A tough one to begin with. Finding flaws in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City is like looking for a needle in a haystack but, if you look hard enough, you may just find your needle.

Manchester City are Flawless or are they?
Manchester City are Flawless or are they?

The "Sky Blues" are like a well-oiled machine and look unstoppable at the moment. Every aspect of their game is just beautiful too watch, the pace, recovery of the ball, finding space with ease and most importantly their ability to be oh so clinical in front of goal. City also have unbelievable squad depth in every position... Ah Ah Ah. Let me stop you there. While Guardiola's side seems to have most of his bases covered, Manchester City lack depth in one very important position - Defensive Midfield.

Brazilian International Fernandinho is the only viable first-team option Manchester City have in the CDM position with England International Fabian Delph the closest thing they have to a backup. An Injury to the aging Brazilian International will put City in a spot of bother and overplaying him during the busy Christmas Period may not be the best Idea.

Furthermore, City's Full-Backs always take up very advanced roles and if a team can beat them for pace and is good on the Counter-Attack they can very well exploit Manchester City.

1 / 6 NEXT
