Analyzing the Serie A title race

After years and years of Juventus' hegemony, Serie A is competitive again. Although Inter won last year's title quite comfortably, this year has been anything but easy.

As of the time of writing, Milan are leading the table. They have 68 points from 32 games. Inter, who led the pack for most of the season, are second with 66 points, having played a game less.

Napoli too have 66 points but they have played 32 games. Juventus might not be in the mix but with 62 points, they aren't far behind either. Let's now look at all these teams closely and discover the key for them to become Champions.

#1 Milan

Milan are top of the table right now but might go second if Inter win their game in hand. The Rossoneri last won the Scudetto in 2011 and this is their best opportunity since.

Despite having been comfortably second for most of the season, Milan beat Inter in match week 24 to take control of the title race. That being said, they haven't been in the most convincing form lately, having drawn four of their last seven league games.

Milan's strength undoubtedly lies in their defensive solidity. They have conceded only 29 times this season despite the absence of Simon Kjaer at the heart of their backline.

Goalscoring has proved to be more of a struggle as their top scorer is Zlatan Ibrahimovic with eight goals. The Swede has only started 11 games and remains injury stricken.

Games left : Milan definitely have difficult fixtures between now and the end of the season. They face Genoa, Lazio, Fiorentina, Hellas Verona, Atalanta, and Sassuolo.

It will not be a stretch to say that Milan could potentially drop points against atleast four of these sides on their day. They have to be at the top of their game if they are to win the title.

Key player: Rafael Leao. The Portuguese winger has had a great season, finally adding some end product to his dangerous dribbling. However, at this crunch junction, he must take responsibility.

Leao has all the ingredients to make a difference even in tough games and that is what Milan will need till the end of the season.

#2 Inter

Inter won the Scudetto last season and this season, it looked like they would defend their title comfortably. But that hasn't been the case.

A horrible run of form in February-Match almost derailed their title challenge. But, they have recovered and if they win their game in hand, they will go to the top of the table again.

Despite losing Antonio Conte, Achraf Hakimi, and Romelu Lukaku in the summer, Inter's recruitment has ensured that they remain competitive. These three players were replaced by Simone Inzaghi, Denzel Dumfries, and Edin Dzeko, respectively, and have done really well.

Games left : Spezia, Roma, Bologna, Udinese, Empoli, Cagliari, Sampdoria. Roma aside, there are no obviously difficult games here but a number of them can be potential banana skins. Inter would do well to watch out.

Key player: Nicolo Barella. Undoubtedly Inter's best player, the Nerrazurri struggle when he's not at his best. In these remaining games, Barella has the chance to be a real talisman and affirm his position as the best player in the league.

#3 Napoli

Napoli last won the title in 1990 and it wouldn't be unfair to say that it has been a long time coming. Given that the teams ahead of them look far from unbeatable, they should make this opportunity count.

Napoli, like Milan, are built on the foundation of a strong defence. They have conceded very few goals in the league this season, 26. Only four teams have conceded fewer goals than them.

However, the most interesting thing about Napoli's season has been the fact that they have used 13 different kits.

Games left: Roma, Empoli, Sassuolo, Torino, Genoa, and Spezia. All of these are winnable games for Napoli. Although a couple of them can be tricky, Napoli must win in order to maintain a title challenge.

Key player: Lorenzo Insigne. The Italian is a Napoli legend, with nearly 450 appearances and 200+ goal contributions. He'll leave the club to go to the MLS this summer. Insigne's Serie A career and legacy deserves to end with his hands on the Scudetto. He'll have to provide the goals for it to happen.

#4 Juventus

Juventus are outside contenders for the title as they are six points behind Milan with six games to play. However, of late, they have become a difficult team to beat even when not at their best.

The January signing of Dusan Vlahovic has massively bolstered the attack as well. With a few more smart acquisitions, they will be in the Serie A title race properly next season.

Games left: Bologna, Sassuolo, Venezia, Genoa, Lazio, and Fiorentina. A couple of difficult games are there but if Juventus want to even get close to the Serie A title, they have to win it all.

Key player: Paulo Dybala. Perhaps it would have been fairer to name Vlahovic here, but Dybala could be even more important. The Argentine will leave the club in the summer after failing to agree to a contract renewal. He will be eager to remind the world one last time why Juventus fans adore him.

