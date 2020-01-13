Andres Iniesta calls for more respect for the Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde

Andrés Iniesta admits that Valverde's position at Nou Camp is not favourable

Barća legend Andrés Iniesta has stated that there must be greater respect for the current Barcelona manager, Ernesto Valverde. Speaking to the Spanish Radio Station Onda Cero, the former Barcelona midfielder shed light on a number of topics, which also included the chances of him taking up coaching, as well as his personal relationship with Valverde.

Barcelona have been searching for a replacement for the current manager since the turn of the year and had even talked to former player Xavi for a possible mid-season takeover. However, the Al Sadd manager had turned down the offer, even though he stays interested in a summer job. Barcelona then approached Ronald Koeman for the job, but the Dutch National team manager also declined the offer. While speaking to Onda Cero, Iniesta stated that both Xavi and Koeman are capable and experienced enough for the Barcelona job, but added that sometimes experience matters for little in a task of this magnitude.

Iniesta admits Valverde’s position is not favourable

Iniesta said that things were looking a bit uncomfortable for Barcelona at the moment, because of the way that the club had gone about searching for a replacement for Valverde. Iniesta stated that even though recent results have been unfavourable, respect for the current manager must still exist. However, he admitted that Valverde’s situation at the moment was quite weak.

What comes to my mind a little, if all this is so, is that the ways or how everything is being done is a bit ugly. I believe that respect for the coach that you have must always exist. In the end it is these ways that can hurt the most. The situation of the coach is very weakened.

The Spaniard revealed that he enjoyed a good relationship with Valverde and had been in touch with the current Barcelona manager. He also mentioned that the current situation at the Camp Nou is not pleasant for anyone associated with the club, which includes the players, the manager, and the fans.