Angers vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 returns to the fold after a hectic international break this weekend as Lyon travel to Angers for an important game at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Sunday. Lyon have been fairly inconsistent this season and need a victory in this game.

Angers are currently in ninth place in the Ligue 1 standings and have plenty of work to do to qualify for European football over the next few months. The home side stormed past a disconsolate Nimes outfit by a 5-1 margin in its previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Lyon have effectively recovered from their surprisingly slow start to the season and are unbeaten in their last seven games. The away side is currently in seventh place in the Ligue 1 table and will need to win this game to push into the top four.

🎙️ @RudiGarcia's team news for #SCOOL: "We have two players suspended (Cornet and Toko Ekambi) but everyone else should be available. Then we have all those who played a full international match 48 hours ago. The players who were here worked very well." pic.twitter.com/zlm3z2Oazm — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) November 20, 2020

Angers vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have a predictably excellent record against Angers in official fixtures and have won six games out of a total of nine matches played between the two sides. Angers have managed only one victory against Lyon and will need to be at their best in this game.

The previous games between the two sides resulted in an astonishing 6-0 victory for Lyon. Memphis Depay and Moussa Dembele scored two goals apiece on the day and are likely to feature against Angers this weekend.

Angers form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-W-D-L

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: W-D-W-W-D

Angers vs Lyon Team News

Thomas Mangani cannot play a part in this game. Image Source: Footie Spot

Angers

Angers star Thomas Mangani has accumulated yellow cards and is suspended for this game. Sofiane Boufal has recovered from his injury but Enzo Ebosse is still injured and has been ruled out against Lyon.

Injured: Enzo Ebosse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Thomas Mangani

Lyon have a formidable squad

Lyon

Karl Toko Ekambi and Maxwel Cornet have accumulated yellow cards in the last few games and are suspended against Angers. Rudi Garcia has a fully-fit squad at his disposal and will want to win this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Karl Toko Ekambi, Maxwel Cornet

Angers vs Lyon Predicted XI

Angers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Paul Bernardoni; Souleyman Doumbia, Romain Thomas, Ismael Traore, Vincent Manceau; Antonin Bobichon, Ibrahim Amadou, Angelo Fulgini; Sofiane Boufal, Lois Diony, Jimmy Cabot

🎙️ @RudiGarcia: "@Mattia_DeSci can bring his experience. He's an Italian international, and he's played for AC Milan and Juventus. You just have to watch him in training. He can play in the middle or either side - there are a lot of possibilities."#SCOOL pic.twitter.com/TwgScoFnel — Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) November 20, 2020

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Melvin Bard, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Maxence Caqueret, Thiago Mendes, Houssem Aouar; Moussa Dembele, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Angers vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon have an exceptional record against Angers and should be able to make a statement in this game. The likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar are yet to hit their peak this season and need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Angers will take plenty of heart from their victory against Nimes and will have to put in a similar performance to stand a chance on Sunday. Lyon are the better team on paper and should be able to take all three points away from this game.

Prediction: Angers 1-2 Lyon

