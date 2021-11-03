Ansu Fati proves his worth as Barcelona revive Champions League last 16 hopes

Barcelona have finally ended their frustrating run of three matches without a win after beating Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blaugrana defeated the Ukrainian side 1-0 on Tuesday evening thanks to a wonderful volley from teenage sensation Ansu Fati. The win sees Barcelona complete a double over their opponents and lifts them to second in Group E.

Sergi Barjuan’s side was third in the group before the game but Bayern Munich’s win over Benfica has seen them move two points above the latter. After enduring a frustrating run of form, Barcelona desperately needed such a win to boost their confidence ahead of a testing run of games in the coming weeks.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona A win over Benfica on November 23 at Camp Nou will clinch our spot in the last 16 A win over Benfica on November 23 at Camp Nou will clinch our spot in the last 16 https://t.co/CcKSYlpf3R

Fati is Barcelona’s match-winner

Make no mistake, Barcelona were rarely impressive against Dynamo Kyiv. The Blaugrana were, in fact, lucky not to have gone behind in the first half. Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to produce a wonderful save to deny Carlos De Pena from opening the scoring. Mykola Shaparenko also squandered a glorious opportunity to put his side in front.

That Barcelona won the game was down to Fati’s brilliance. The 19-year-old finished with aplomb in the 70th minute when he was set up by Oscar Mingueza. He was also a lively presence throughout until he was substituted by Alejandro Balde with three minutes remaining.

Fati’s return from injury has been a breath of fresh air for Barcelona. He once again proved why the club went to every length to tie him down to a long-term contract.

Barcelona’s last 16 hopes revived

With three points secured against Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona have also revived their hopes of making it out of Group E. As it stands, Bayern have already secured the top spot after winning all four of their group matches so far. That leaves Barcelona and Benfica battling for second place.

With just two matches remaining and the Blaugrana two points above the Portuguese side, it would take a massive capitulation for Barjuan’s side to drop to the Europa League.

The interim Barcelona boss said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Football Espana:

“I told them how important the game was for the club before the game. There are many players from the Cantera that understood. I went all-out with that and I don’t know whether or not it worked. But at least we won. On a personal level, the fact I am here representing the club that has given me everything is amazing."

He added:

"The players know where they are. Every day you fail to win, you enter into a dynamic where you are wondering what you can do. It is a matter of work, and now that the dynamic is changing we have to take advantage of it. We have to look at what we have done well and do it better.”

Barcelona’s next Champions League game is against Benfica and a win will guarantee them a place in the last 16.

