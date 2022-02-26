Anthony Elanga proves why he should be starting ahead of out-of-form Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have Anthony Elanga to thank for coming away from Atletico Madrid with a draw in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were rattled from the start of the game and couldn’t find their rhythm for the better part of 70 minutes against Diego Simeone’s well-drilled side.

However, Elanga came off the bench to cancel out Joao Felix’s early strike as Ralf Rangnick’s side escaped from the Wanda Metropolitano with an undeserved 1-1 draw.

The performance of the team may have been poor, but one of the biggest positives was Anthony Elanga’s cameo appearance. The 19-year-old has been a revelation this season as he continues to get better with each game.

Anthony Elanga is Rangnick’s trump card

In a winter where Manchester United allowed some of their peripheral first-team players to leave in search of playing time, it was surprising that Rangnick kept Anthony Elanga.

However, the German manager’s faith in the youngster has so far been vindicated. Elanga is Rangnick’s trump card and has been effective in nearly every game he has played. The wideman now has three goals in 13 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

He is a manager’s player, as he has no ego and always obeys the instructions given to him. Elanga’s goal against Atletico was his third of the season for the Reds.

Just a month ago, the Sweden U21 star missed a crucial penalty in the FA Cup as Manchester United were eliminated by Middlesbrough, but he kept his head up and turned things around.

Aside from his obvious talent, Elanga’s mentality is elite and that is why he has been Rangnick’s trump card in matches where the Reds struggle against disciplined opposition.

Elanga makes case for starting berth

After impressing against Leeds United and now Atletico, it is only a matter of time before Anthony Elanga becomes a mainstay in the team.

His progression has been similar to that of Mason Greenwood, who came from the academy to become a regular under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Rangnick has clearly been very impressed with Elanga’s performances and that, coupled with Marcus Rashford’s recent struggles, increases the youngster’s chances of starting more regularly.

Rashford has been badly out of form in recent months and struggled in the Champions League tie against the La Liga side. Rashford lasted for 75 minutes but Elanga offered more in just 15 minutes than his senior teammate did against Atletico.

"He [Elanga] is playing as though it is a dream come true, it is a joy and fun to watch him play, I wish a few other players would take him as an example and as a role model,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

"Anthony, in all the games that he has played so far, just shows that he's playing with all the passion, all the fun and all the joy. He's just enjoying himself on the pitch and he's fully aware of his strengths, his assets, his weapons. He's always trying to play and show those weapons. This is what he did again today,” the German coach added.

Anthony Elanga has been knocking on the door to start and his latest performance is further proof that he should be starting ahead of the out-of-form Rashford.

