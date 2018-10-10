Antoine Griezmann compares teammate Kylian Mbappe to ace Cristiano Ronaldo

France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Greizmann believes that his France teammate Kylian Mbappe is akin to a young Cristiano Ronaldo during his days at Old Trafford, with the Paris Saint-Germain youngster being pegged to become a 50 goal-a-season player.

At just 19 years of age, Mbappe already has two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup under his belt, even being named the Golden Boy owing to France's successful exploits in Russia this July.

The French youngster has scored ten goals in just seven appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions this season, including four in the French giants' 5-0 victory against Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappe, who has been pegged to be a future Ballon d'Or winner (already securing a nomination for the award on Monday), scored four goals in 13 minutes.

French star Antoine Greizmann has made some bold claims about his international teammate Mbappe, stating that the 19-year-old reminds him of a young Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Speaking to France Football, Greizmann said, "Kylian reminds me of Cristiano when he was in Manchester."

"Cristiano was the guy out wide, doing a lot of dribbling and occasionally scoring. He was not looking for goals, though."

"When Kylian does what Cristiano did in Madrid, thinking only about scoring, then he will do the same. He will be scoring 50 goals per season."

He added, "In front of goal in training, Kylian is not all that."

"I tease him often - I ask him how he manages to score so many goals. When we do finishing drills, he never wins. As soon as he changes that, though, he will be a force to be reckoned with."

Griezmann and Mbappe are both candidates to win the Ballon d'Or as France Football released their thirty-man shortlist of players on Monday.

Griezmann has made it clear that a French player must take the honor in Paris on December although that seems unlikely.