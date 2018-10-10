×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Antoine Griezmann compares teammate Kylian Mbappe to ace Cristiano Ronaldo

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
141   //    10 Oct 2018, 14:12 IST

France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
France v Peru: Group C - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

What's the story?

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Greizmann believes that his France teammate Kylian Mbappe is akin to a young Cristiano Ronaldo during his days at Old Trafford, with the Paris Saint-Germain youngster being pegged to become a 50 goal-a-season player.

In case you didn't know...

At just 19 years of age, Mbappe already has two Ligue 1 titles and a World Cup under his belt, even being named the Golden Boy owing to France's successful exploits in Russia this July.

The French youngster has scored ten goals in just seven appearances for Paris Saint-Germain in all competitions this season, including four in the French giants' 5-0 victory against Lyon on Sunday.

Mbappe, who has been pegged to be a future Ballon d'Or winner (already securing a nomination for the award on Monday), scored four goals in 13 minutes. 

The heart of the matter

French star Antoine Greizmann has made some bold claims about his international teammate Mbappe, stating that the 19-year-old reminds him of a young Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Speaking to France Football, Greizmann said, "Kylian reminds me of Cristiano when he was in Manchester."

"Cristiano was the guy out wide, doing a lot of dribbling and occasionally scoring. He was not looking for goals, though."

"When Kylian does what Cristiano did in Madrid, thinking only about scoring, then he will do the same. He will be scoring 50 goals per season."

He added, "In front of goal in training, Kylian is not all that."

"I tease him often - I ask him how he manages to score so many goals. When we do finishing drills, he never wins. As soon as he changes that, though, he will be a force to be reckoned with."

What's next?

Griezmann and Mbappe are both candidates to win the Ballon d'Or as France Football released their thirty-man shortlist of players on Monday.

Griezmann has made it clear that a French player must take the honor in Paris on December although that seems unlikely.

Topics you might be interested in:
Juventus FC Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Kylian Mbappe
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Kylian Mbappe: The perfect replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Highest paid transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Kylian Mbappe could win this year’s Ballon...
RELATED STORY
4 interesting things you didn't know about Kylian Mbappe
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Real Madrid should not go for Kylian Mbappe...
RELATED STORY
Football: World's Most Expensive 11
RELATED STORY
Football Legends: #1 Gianluigi Buffon
RELATED STORY
Kylian Mbappe: One for the future
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga: Bargain of the century? 
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid identify the 'ultimate' replacement...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
Today ETH KEN 06:30 PM Ethiopia vs Kenya
12 Oct EGY SWA 10:30 PM Egypt vs Swaziland
12 Oct CAP TAN 10:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Tanzania
12 Oct COT CEN 10:30 PM Côte d'Ivoire vs Central African Republic
12 Oct TOG GAM 11:30 PM Togo vs Gambia
International Friendlies 2018
12 Oct WAL SPA 12:15 AM Wales vs Spain
12 Oct FRA ICE 12:30 AM France vs Iceland
12 Oct UNI COL 05:00 AM United States vs Colombia
12 Oct MEX COS 07:00 AM Mexico vs Costa Rica
12 Oct KOR URU 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Uruguay
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us