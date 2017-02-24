Antoine Griezmann will definitely join Manchester United, claims Emmanuel Petit

Griezmann is believed to be a fan of the Red Devils since his childhood.

Griezmann finished 3rd in the Ballon d’Or race

France international and Arsenal legend, Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Atletico Madrid star, Antoine Griezmann will ‘definitely’ join Manchester United during a Q&A session with Soccer AM.

“I think he will come to Manchester United – definitely,” said the former midfielder. “He has a great partnership with Paul Pogba for the national team and they are very good friends as well. He will bring goals, assists but a winning mentality as well.”

Petit believes that Griezmann will bring success and a winning mentality to the team and would be a bargain buy for Manchester United. The French forward has been heavily linked with Manchester United this season and is believed to be a fan of the Red Devils since his childhood.

Along with Manchester United, the 25-year-old has also been linked to Arsenal, who are also on the lookout for a versatile forward like Griezmann. Manchester United legend, Paul Scholes has also recently urged the club to sign the France international to add more goals to the forward line.

Griezmann was also linked to Paris Saint-Germain in the past but the French forward dismissed the reports stating that he does not see himself playing for a club like PSG. The 25-year-old also stated that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona come ahead of PSG in terms of the level of football.

Antoine Griezmann has been at the top of Manchester United’s wish list for a long time now and the Red Devils could leave no stone unturned to bring the French superstar to Old Trafford in the summer.

His performances for club and country over the last few years have given Mourinho and the club’s owners enough reason to spend big on him.

In case Antoine Griezmann does sign for the Red Devils, he could take up the vacant No. 7 jersey at the club after Memphis Depay left the club in January. The French forward has previously spoken about his love for the No. 7 shirt and that he admired former Machester United winger David Beckham, who also wore the No. 7.

With Jose Mourinho insisting that he prefers quality over quantity from the transfer market, Griezmann would be the perfect signing that will add quality as well as depth to the squad. Although it remains to see if Frenchman will leave Atletico in the summer, having signed a new five-year contract with the club in June last year.