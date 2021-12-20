Antonio Rudiger — Where will the Chelsea star be playing next season?

According to multiple reports, Chelsea centre-back Antonio Rudiger is yet to find an agreement with Chelsea to stay beyond the 2021-22 season. Rudiger, who has been at the club for nearly five years, has been a mainstay in Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea team. In that time, Rudiger has won the FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and the UEFA Champions League.

If Rudiger does decide to move on, there will be massive shoes to fill in that Chelsea defense. With his contract expiring in June 2022, many clubs are interested in his signature, including the likes of Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Rudiger's wage demands

Antonio Rudiger wants a new contract with wages around €200k-per-week which will result in him earning around €12m-per-season with bonuses and add-ons included. Rudiger is currently earning around £100k-per-week.

Let's look at the possibility of each club signing him.

#1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid centre-back David Alaba

Los Blancos are the current favorites to land the German international. They are willing to meet Rudiger's wage demands.

With club legends Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane no longer at the club, the main centre-back pairing this season has been Eder Militao and summer signing David Alaba.

Rudiger could give Ancelotti the option to play with a back three as he has made that left centre-back role at Chelsea his own. The 28-year old could also provide decent competition along with Nacho in a back four as Real look to fight on all fronts in all competitions.

Rudiger could continue fighting for major trophies if he does join Real and there certainly won't be any shortage of playing time at the Bernabeu.

Possibility: 8.5/10

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Real



Bayern have no plans to pay the salary asked by Rüdiger, as things stand. Tottenham not in the race. Antonio Rüdiger in talks with Chelsea over new contract since months - but agreement still ‘far from being reached’. Real Madrid want to sign him as free agent. 🇩🇪 #CFC Bayern have no plans to pay the salary asked by Rüdiger, as things stand. Tottenham not in the race. Antonio Rüdiger in talks with Chelsea over new contract since months - but agreement still ‘far from being reached’. Real Madrid want to sign him as free agent. 🇩🇪 #CFC #RealBayern have no plans to pay the salary asked by Rüdiger, as things stand. Tottenham not in the race. https://t.co/QPBF5hMLV5

#2 Paris Saint-Germain

The Ligue 1 leaders are the second favorites to sign Rudiger on a free next season. PSG have held talks with his agent but as of now have not made a decision on whether to sign him or not.

PSG centre-back and captain Marquinhos

With summer signing Sergio Ramos struggling with injuries and fitness, club captain Marquinhos and Kimpembe have been the first-choice pairing under Mauricio Pochettino. Abdou Diallo has provided an alternative to Kimpembe in certain matches.

Rudiger would probably be first choice alongside Marquinhos if he does decide to join the Parisians. He could also give Pochettino the flexibility to switch to a back three when all the centre-backs are fully fit. Playing alongside PSG's superstars might be an attractive proposition for Rudiger.

Possibility : 6/10

#3 Manchester United

The Red Devils are the only English club interested in signing Rudiger as they look to strengthen their defensive line. United boss Ralf Rangnick is reportedly keen on bringing the German to Old Trafford and knows his agent and brother Sahr Senesie very well.

Manchester United will meet with Rudiger in January to negotiate a possible summer move.

Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane

Summer signing Raphael Varane has not featured regularly this season due to injuries and United have 3 excellent centre-backs in Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly. So this move wouldn't guarantee playing time for Rudiger if United are to continue playing with a back four.

United are still trying to find their form in the Premier League and there are more gaping holes to address in United's starting XI. It would be a move that makes the least sense for both Rudiger and United.

Possibility: 4/10

Christian Falk @cfbayern TRUE✅ @ManUtd is interested in @ToniRuediger - Ralf Rangnick knows his Agent and Brother Sahr Senesie very well and signaled willingness to negotiate TRUE✅ @ManUtd is interested in @ToniRuediger - Ralf Rangnick knows his Agent and Brother Sahr Senesie very well and signaled willingness to negotiate https://t.co/6Xz4nZ2u4T

#4 Bayern Munich

As of now, the German champions are not interested in signing the 28-year-old. However, this might change as fellow German international and Bayern centre-back Niklas Sule is also out of contract in June 2022. They might look to replace Sule with Rudiger if they cannot come to an agreement to extend the former's contract.

Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule

Summer signing Dayot Upamecano, Sule and Lucas Hernandez have been the main centre-backs for Bayern following the departures of Alaba and Boateng in the summer. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has been rotating between the three as Sule has struggled with injuries this season.

With Nagelsmann switching between a back four and a back three and Sule's contract situation still at an impasse, this would be a good move for Rudiger. The stumbling block in this move would be his high wage demands, which Bayern are not used to granting players. David Alaba left the club as a free agent in the summer after the Bavarians didn't agree to his wage demands.

Rudiger will definitely be able to compete for all the trophies possible and game time certainly won't be an issue at the Allianz.

Possibility: 3/10

#5 FC Barcelona

Barcelona are interested in signing the German as they look to bolster their defense. However, they are not willing to meet Rudiger's wage demands.

Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo

Barcelona have struggled defensively this season with Ronald Araujo being their standout centre-back. With Samuel Umtiti on his way out of the club and Gerard Pique nowhere near the player he used to be, Rudiger would instantly strengthen that backline. Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet could give decent competition as the Blaugrana look to return to winning ways.

However, with the current economic crisis Barca are in, it is very unlikely that the Catalan club would be willing to pay Rudiger's wages. Unless Barcelona are willing to meet his demands, or Rudiger decides to take a pay cut to join Barca, this move is very unlikely.

Possibility: 2/10

Here's what Matt Law from The Telegraph had to say about Rudiger's contract situation:

“There will be some new talks with Rudiger and his people coming up. No negotiations have been happening since the summer when the first contract offer was rejected. Now, talks will re-open."

“Whether Rudiger’s people want to know what's on the table from Chelsea before they start talking to foreign clubs, or whether they actually want to enter into meaningful negotiations with Chelsea with a view to actually getting something agreed, we’ll see."

"I've said all along, January will be the key for Rudiger. If he gets those absolutely massive offers from abroad that his people obviously think he's capable of getting, then that could really influence everything.”

#6 Staying at Chelsea

As of now, Rudiger and Chelsea are at an impasse with a new contract. Rudiger's priority is to stay at Stamford Bridge beyond this season. However, if no agreement is reached with the Blues before June 2022, he is not short of suitors vying for his signature.

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva

With Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva all out of contract in June 2022, it is highly unlikely that Chelsea will extend the contracts of all four defenders. Thomas Tuchel has reiterated that Rudiger is an important part of the team and will be influential in any form of success Chelsea are to have this season.

He was a key part of the Chelsea team that won the club's second Champions League trophy in Porto.

Possibility: 6.5/10

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee