Argentina 4-1 Brazil: La Albiceleste player ratings as World champions dominate rivals without Lionel Messi 

Argentina showed that they did not need Lionel Messi to batter Brazil in their World Cup qualifier clash with their South American rivals. The World Champions had near-total control of the match against their opponents and opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Julian Alvarez.

Enzo Fernandez scored and assisted Alexis MacAllister on either side of a Matheus Cunha strike in the 26th minute of the game before Guliano Simeone wrapped up the match as a contest. The win sees the World Cup holders all but guaranteed a place at the upcoming tournament in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada in 2026.

Argentina player ratings

Emiliano Martinez- 6/10

The Aston Villa keeper did not have his best game for the World Cup winners. He failed to make a save, but thanks to his compatriots' dominance in the game, he only conceded one goal.

Nicolas Tagliafico-7/10

The Olympique Lyon star had a solid game for Argentina against Brazil in Lionel Messi's absence and bagged the assist for his nation's fourth goal. He came off in the 76th minute for Facundo Medina.

Nicolas Otamendi- 7/10

The former Manchester City star had a brilliant game for his country. He was the most accurate passer in the game, completing 98% of his 52 passes, winning two tackles, and three of six duels.

Christian Romero- 6/10

The Tottenham Hotspur star did not have his best game for La Albiceleste. He had his pocket picked for the only side his team conceded and lost five of nine duels.

Nahuel Molina- 6.5/10

The Atletico Madrid defender had a decent showing for his country. Molina managed 57 touches in the match, completing 44 of 48 passes, but he lost all six duels he entered.

Leandro Paredes- 6.5/10

The AS Roma star had a decent game at the heart of the midfield in the clash against Brazil. He completed 59 of 61 passes but lost four of five duels before coming off for Exequiel Palacios.

Alexis MacAllister- 8/10

The Liverpool star had a brilliant game for Argentina and scored his nation's third goal after a brilliant link-up with Enzo Fernandez. He came off in the 76th minute for Como star Nico Paz.

Enzo Fernandez- 9/10

In Lionel Messi's absence, Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez stepped up and showed his quality to put his nation's opponents to the sword. The midfielder bagged a goal and an assist in a brilliant performance.

Rodrigo De Paul- 7.5/10

The Atletico Madrid star had a solid game for La Albiceleste. He completed the most passes (68) and won six of nine duels.

Thiago Almada- 7/10

The Olympique Lyon star had a fine game for Argentina in Lionel Messi's absence against Brazil. He created one chance and made five recoveries in the match.

Julian Alvarez- 7.5/10

The Atletico Madrid star opened the scoring for Argentina against Brazil in the absence of Lionel Messi. He lost 11 duels and was dispossessed five times in the match.

Argentina Substitutes

Guliano Simeone-7.5/10

The Atletico Madrid star had a magical introduction in the game against Brazil and bagged a quick goal to guarantee Argentina bagged the win sans Lionel Messi.

Facundo Medina- 6.5/10

The 25-year-old Lens defender had a decent cameo for Argentina without Lionel Messi. He completed six of seven passes from 13 touches.

Nico Paz- 6/10

The Como star came on for the final 15 minutes of the match against Brazil. He completed four of five passes from six touches.

Exequiel Palacios- NA

The Bayer Leverkusen star came on late and lacked time to affect the match.

Angel Correa- NA

The Atletico Madrid star came on late and lacked the time to affect the game against Brazil.

