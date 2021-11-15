Argentina's possible line up for tomorrow's match against Brazil | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Argentina will host arch rivals Brazil at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in a 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier on Tuesday.

It is first meets second in the CONMEBOL 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers as continental stalwarts Brazil and Argentina square off against each other. Lionel Scaloni's men just about managed to get past a dogged Uruguayan unit in their latest outing. They won the game 1-0 thanks to an early goal from Angel Di Maria.

Argentina can book a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a positive result this week. They remain unbeaten in the Qualifiers just like their Tuesday opponents Brazil. The Selecao scraped past Colombia in their latest game thanks to a Lucas Paqueta goal in the 72nd minute of the match.

Lionel Scaloni views this high-profile encounter with Brazil as an important one. That's probably the reason why he even called up Lionel Messi, who has been recovering from a knock, to the squad. Without further ado, let's take a look at how Argentina could line up against Brazil on Tuesday.

Argentina Predicted XI vs Brazil

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

No surprises here. Emiliano Martinez is easily the first-choice goalkeeper for Argentina. While he has suffered in recent weeks with Aston Villa, Martinez has continued to be immense for La Albiceleste and has kept four clean sheets on the bounce heading into this one.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Udinese man Nahuel Molina has nailed down the right-back spot in the starting lineup in recent months. Molina has started each of Argentina's six games since the Copa America final. The 23-year-old put in a shift against Uruguay and was one of Argentina's best players in the game.

He made three clearances and five tackles and showed great positional awareness to keep the Uruguayan attackers at bay.

Centre-back - Cristian Romero

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Cristian Romero has become a mainstay in the Argentina backline, starting all of their last four matches and helping his side keep clean sheets in all of them. Against Uruguay, he was sharp and made several key interceptions and clearances. He ought to keep his place here as he looks well settled.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi

Luis Suarez and Nicolas Otamendi

Nicolas Otamendi has been a fixture in this Argentina defence in recent times. He has been immense for Lionel Scaloni's men at the back and has conceded just one goal in their last seven games. He has struck up a strong partnership with Romero as well and will keep his place for the game against Brazil.

FV 🇺🇾🇦🇷🧉 @Football_FV Emi Martínez, Cuti Romero and Otamendi have started together 567 minutes for the Argentina National Team, in that time they conceded ZERO goals 🇦🇷 Emi Martínez, Cuti Romero and Otamendi have started together 567 minutes for the Argentina National Team, in that time they conceded ZERO goals 🇦🇷 https://t.co/SRYORJKnIz

Left-back - Marcos Acuna

Uruguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Sevilla left-back Marcos Acuna looked a bit uncomfortable on occasion against Uruguay. But he was his industrious self as usual. Acuna also played Messi in with a lovely ball late in the game but the latter skied his effort.

Edited by Shambhu Ajith