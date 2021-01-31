Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United: Player ratings as Gunners and Red Devils play out a scrappy goalless draw | Premier League 2020-21

It was a tale of misfiring attacks and resolute defences at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday as both Arsenal and Manchester United passed up several presentable chances en route to a frustrating 0-0 draw in North London.

With the home side missing key first-team players such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Kieran Tierney, and Bukayo Saka, it was the visitors who took charge of proceedings in the first half. United went into the interval on the front foot, having had the better chances in a keenly contested encounter.

After a scrappy opening, the second half played out in a similar fashion to the first, with both sides looking to hit the other on the counter. As such, there were chances for both sides to win it, but a lack of clinicality in both camps meant that the points were ultimately shared.

While United lose ground on table-topping neighbours Manchester City as a result of this draw, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men extend their unbeaten run away from home to a club record 18 Premier League games.

Arsenal, on the other hand, go eighth in the Premier League table, but leave the door open for Aston Villa, Southampton, and Chelsea to overtake them with a positive result in their respective upcoming fixtures.

On that note, here are the player ratings from a hard-fought but ultimately frustrating 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Bernd Leno: 5/10

While Leno had little to do during the course of the game, he rose to the occasion when called upon, with a diving finger-tip save to keep Fred out in the first half being his best moment.

Hector Bellerin: 5/10

Despite a below-average first-half during which he struggled to get to grips with Pogba’s physicality, Bellerin grew into the game as it wore on and got forward well in support of Pepe down the right flank in the second half.

Rob Holding: 5/10

A solid performance from the Englishman, who was often in the right place at the right time to keep the United attackers, especially Cavani, at bay.

David Luiz: 6/10

One of Arsenal’s stand-out performers, Luiz regularly won the ball high up the pitch for his side and was always looking to move it forward. He displayed superb confidence in possession.

Cedric Soares: 5/10

The Portuguese international continued deputising for the injured Kieran Tierney at left-back and had his hands full with Rashford and Wan-Bissaka, who regularly attacked down his side of the pitch.

Despite picking up an early booking, Cedric was able to complete his defensive responsibilities without further incident and even got forward well in support of his attackers.

Thomas Partey: 6/10

Parey (L) was impressive in midfield for Arsenal in their clash against Manchester United

The Ghanaian continues to impress in midfield for Arsenal. He not just won the ball back for his side but also brought it upfield to set off a number of attacks.

Granit Xhaka: 5/10

With the security of Partey beside him, Xhaka was able to put himself about on the pitch. He threw himself into a series of typically robust challenges.

Gabriel Martinelli: 4/10

Replacing Bukayo Saka on Arsenal’s left flank, the young Brazilian was closely marked by Wan-Bissaka throughout. He was unable to make a telling contribution to the game, which prompted his substitution at half time.

Emile Smith Rowe: 5/10

Althouh he was not as influential as he has been in recent games, the young Englishman was full of desire. He ran around during his stint on the pitch, hurrying and harrying the United defenders.

Nicolas Pepe: 6/10

The Ivorian looked dangerous throughout the game, frequently cutting in from the right flank and shooting with his potent left foot.

However, the final product deserted him at vital moments as he saw a couple of his shots pass agonisingly wide of the post.

Alexandre Lacazette: 5/10

Lacazette led the line manfully in the absence of Aubameyang and went closer than anyone to scoring after his second-half free-kick crashed against the bar with De Gea seemingly beaten. He gave as good as he got in an intense physical battle against Maguire before being withdrawn late on after suffering a blow to the head.

Arsenal Substitutes

Willian: 5/10

Having replaced his compatriot Martinelli on the left flank at half time, Willian saw a lot of the ball in the second half but was unable to make a a telling impact on the game.

Martin Odegaard: 5/10

The Real Madrid loanee made his Arsenal bow late in the second half and was full of running. He showed a few clever touches during his time on the pitch.

Replaced Lacazette in second-half injury time and barely got a touch of the ball for Arsenal.