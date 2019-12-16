Arsenal 0-3 Manchester City: 5 Talking Points & Tactical Analysis

Arsenal collapsed to another defeat

Arsenal were brushed aside by Manchester City at the Emirates as the Sky Blues moved into 3rd spot post the culmination of Premier League games on Sunday. The Gunners, meanwhile, were left rooted in 9th place, level on points with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United.

The Cityzens got into the ascendancy in the 2nd minute when Kevin De Bruyne adroitly rifled his half-volley into the net. 13 minutes later, the visitors doubled their tally when the Belgian turned provider for Raheem Sterling. De Bruyne then capped off a sensational first half-showing with a sumptuously taken goal in the 40th minute, thereby consigning the Gunners to another grey night in North London.

The score-line remained unaltered after the restart, meaning Arsenal were spared an absolute annihilation at the hands of the defending champions.

Here is a look at the talking points from the encounter.

#5 City’s razor-sharp attack slices through Arsenal’s heart like butter in the first half

Sterling scored the second in an irresistible first-half display

Arsenal came into the game on the back of a couple of encouraging performances against Standard Liege and West Ham United. And, even though they only managed a draw against the Belgians, the character they showcased on the road hinted at a touch of optimism returning to the Emirates.

However, that bit of sanguineness evaporated rather swiftly as the Gunners indulged in their customary dire defensive display. Moments after Gabriel Martinelli had drawn a save out of Ederson, the hosts’ midfielders made a rather shoddy attempt to stop Fernandinho from stepping into midfield. The Brazilian then slipped in a through-ball for Gabriel Jesus.

Though the striker appeared second-favourite, he still managed to nudge ahead of Calum Chambers as the Englishman allowed the Brazilian to run in behind. Consequently, the City forward squared the ball for De Bruyne, who thumped his shot into the roof of the net.

In the 15th minute, Arsenal were again shambolic as Rodri led them a merry dance near the City box before releasing Phil Foden into space. The Englishman then picked out De Bruyne, who played a neat one-two with Jesus before drilling the ball across the box for Sterling to score.

And, in the 40th minute, the Belgian compounded the Gunners’ woes when he capitalized on the acres of space afforded to him in the centre of the park. Apart from the goals, the hosts looked afraid, weak to put in challenges and track their runners. On countless occasions during the opening period, they were caught ball-watching while their positioning also left an awful lot to be desired.

And, had it not been for the brilliance of Bernd Leno, the Gunners could well have been on the end of a four-goal pasting within 45 minutes. Over the past few weeks, the Emirates has been anything but a fortress with the venue not witnessing an Arsenal victory for eternity. Yet, at the end of a truly abysmal first half, the ground echoed a deafening silence and one that reverberated across the empty board room at the venue.

