UEFA Champions League 2016/17: Arsenal 1-5 Bayern Munich (Agg. 2-10), Player Ratings

Bayern march on to their sixth successive appearance in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as Arsenal are humiliated again.

Arsenal once again crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16

Arsenal’s dismal form continued as they crashed out of the Champions League following a 5-1 thrashing to Bayern Munich in the second round-of-16 clash. This meant that the Gunners lost by an aggregate of 2-10 and were knocked out in the round of 16 stage of the Champions League for the seventh season in a row.

The match had a very dramatic buildup to it with Alexis Sanchez having an argument with his teammates while training which was followed by a protest rally by several Arsenal fans calling for the dismissal of Arsene Wenger.

To make a substantial addition to all the drama, Bayern Munich fans also showed their frustration at the high ticket costs at the Emirates Stadium by throwing toilet papers on the ground which led to the play being interrupted.

After a slow start to the game, it was the Gunners that drew first blood thanks to Theo Walcott’s brilliant strike in the 20th minute. However, the Gunners could not score another goal in the first half as their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals seemed to go down the drain.

To make matters worse, Bayern Munich were given a penalty ten minutes into the second half due to Laurent Koscielny’s mistimed tackle on Robert Lewandowski which saw the Frenchman also being given his marching orders. The Pole converted from the spot to all but end Arsenal’s Champions League hopes.

A brace from Arturo Vidal and a goal from Arjen Robben and Douglas Costa each were the final nails in the home side’s coffin as they suffered another embarrassing defeat in the round of 16 of the Champions League as Bayern Munich marched off to their sixth consecutive Champions League quarter-final.

Here’s how players from both teams fared in the match

Arsenal

David Ospina- 5.5/10

The Colombian produced a couple of decent saves throughout the match but his backline did not shield him properly in the second half and in the final 25 minutes of the match, crumbled against the relentless attack of the Bayern Munich frontline.

Hector Bellerin- 6/10

The Spaniard was good at the right flank during the first half as he supported Walcott well. However, he wasn’t very useful during the second half as he did not coordinate well with the other defenders and in the end, was no match for the Bayern forwards.

Shkodran Mustafi- 5/10

The German centre-back had a decent first half but his weakness was exposed in the second half after his defensive partner Laurent Koscielny was dismissed. Having been in poor form lately, Mustafi will have to improve his performances significantly or else he might see himself relegated to the bench.

Laurent Koscielny- 6/10

The Frenchman was commanding the Arsenal defence well in the first half and made a few crucial blocks with the most important of them being his blocking of Arjen Robben’s shot. However, his mistimed tackle on Robert Lewandowski in the second half saw him being red-carded and the match went away from Arsenal from that point onwards.



Nacho Monreal- 5/10

The left-back got forward occasionally and was providing support to Olivier Giroud but was very ineffective at the back as the Bayern attackers frequently got the better of him.

Aaron Ramsey- 5.5/10

Did not have the best start to the game but gradually blended in as the match wore on. Was looking to be in good touch at the middle of the park but was replaced once Bayern scored their second goal.

Granit Xhaka- 6.5/10

One of the better Arsenal players on the pitch as he worked very hard in central midfield and shielded the defenders brilliantly during the first half. However, once Bayern equalised, the pressure took its toll on the Swiss and he was eventually shown a yellow card for a tackle on Rafinha.

Theo Walcott- 7/10

Theo Walcott was the only Arsenal player that clicked against Bayern

The best Arsenal player of the match without a shadow of a doubt. Walcott began the match brilliantly as he gave the Gunners a glimmer of hope through his brilliant goal in the 20th minute. He had another scoring opportunity in the first half but side-netted his effort. However, he toned down during the second half.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain- 6/10

Was deployed in a more central role in the match and was very energetic on the field. He moved to the right on certain occasions and his overall performance was decent but without any significant output.

Olivier Giroud- 5.5/10

Was included in the starting XI in the eleventh hour as a replacement for the ill Danny Welbeck. Had two scoring opportunities but he could not cash on them as he sent an early header just wide before heading another shot over the crossbar.

Alexis Sanchez- 6/10

Had a good start to the match as he linked up well with the midfielders and the forwards. However, he gave away the possession in crucial situations and lost a tackle to Robben when he scored his goal. He was subbed off for Lucas Perez.

Substitutes

Francis Coquelin- NA

Replaced Aaron Ramsey in the 72nd minute.

Mesut Ozil- NA

Came on for Giroud in the 72nd minute.

Lucas Perez- NA

Substituted Sanchez in the 72nd minute.