10 player situations that Arsenal need to sort this summer

Sanchez, Ozil and Wilshere; what will Arsenal do with these and several other players after missing out on the Champions League?

by Stefan Vas Top 5 / Top 10 27 May 2017, 12:39 IST

Plenty of work for Arsene Wenger to do if he stays on

Arsenal are in for a tough summer. Plenty to deal with after having finished outside the top four for the first time in 20 years. The lack of Champions League football will present them with a serious challenge to keep their more ambitious players, but should they somehow succeed in convincing their star-men to stay, they will have an improved chance of winning the weaker Europa League. And as Jose Mourinho would testify, no trophy is an unnecessary trophy.

Here are 10 cases that will need to be sorted out in the summer:

#10 Yaya Sanogo

Sanogo is a man of peculiar contradictions. His lack of consistency up front has been disturbing: one goal from 37 shots in 20 appearances for the first team. But just when you think he is down and out, he bags a hat-trick or two; unfortunately, in youth games.

It seems Sanogo’s time at Arsenal is likely to end. At 24, he’s had plenty of chances to impress the boss and secure a place in the first team. Now it seems both club and player have resigned to the fact that they will part ways as no new attempts have been made to extend his contract which runs out this June.

#9 Nacho Monreal

Monreal could be given another chance

Monreal’s only goal for Arsenal could prove to be season-saving. That’s how important it was. His career at the club was on the line until that goal in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. The Spaniard will have a fight on his hands next season with the imminent arrival of Sead Kolasinac on a free transfer.

While he drew criticism for most of the season after Wenger’s switch in formation, he planted his roots as a good link between defence and attack and this just might convince Wenger to give him another year despite his age.

#8 Mathieu Debuchy

Whatever happened to Debuchy? The right-back played 10 games in his first season for Arsenal after joining from Newcastle in 2014. It’s been doom and gloom since then.

He’s still got two years left on his contract, but his last two years at Arsenal have mainly comprised of him visiting the club doctor on the way back from the bank to collect his £70, 000 a week.

The only positive thing about him is that his injuries have given way to Hector Bellerin’s emergence. For the benefit of both the club and himself, Debuchy must leave in the summer.