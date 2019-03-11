Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points from the game | Premier League 2018/19

Solskjaer suffered his first Premier League defeat

Manchester United travelled to the Emirates to face Arsenal on Sunday in a crunch tie that was followed closely by their rivals for various reasons. 3 points would have sent Emery's men into the 4th position in the league. A victory for Solskjaer would have meant some breathing space and the Norwegian named his team accordingly.

The biggest relief was the return of Nemanja Matic in the team, while Martial was on the bench. United started with De Gea in goal, with a back four of Young, Smalling, Lindelof and Shaw. Matic, Fred and Pogba, made up the midfield, while Dalot started alongside Rashford and Lukaku in the attack.

Arsenal started the game stronger of the two and took the lead through Xhaka in the 12th minute. Even though United tried their best, they failed to muster up an equalizer.

In the second half, Aubameyang scored from the spot to give the home team a 2-goal advantage and inflicted upon Solskjaer, his first defeat in the Premier League as a United manager. Here are 5 talking points from the game.

#5 United were unlucky with the goals conceded

Lacazette went down too easily under the challenge from Fred

Manchester United were a goal down as early as the 12th minute. Xhaka was afforded a lot of room on the edge of the penalty area and the Swiss International unleashed a venomous shot that seemed to swerve in the air.

De Gea, however, seemed to have wrongly anticipated the direction of the hit and was embarrassingly wrong-footed as the ball hit the back of the net. It was a bolt from the blue that shook United, who had to chase the game from the early stages.

In the second half, United grew in stature and pegged the home team back. The away side looked like scoring every time they went forward. However, Arsenal scored against the run of the play.

Fred was guilty of pushing Lacazette in the penalty box and Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 69th minute. Replays suggested the decision was a soft one, however, Aubameyang stepped up, scored from the spot and sealed the game for Arsenal.

