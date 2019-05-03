Arsenal 3-1 Valencia: 5 Talking Points and tactical analysis

Arsenal recorded a 3-1 victory over Valencia on Thursday

Arsenal came from behind to record a 3-1 victory over Valencia in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening.

The Gunners started off lethargically and were uncharacteristically shabby in possession in the early exchanges. Unsurprisingly, the hosts were punished in the 11th minute when their defensive indecision was exploited via a set-piece.

From a corner on the left side, the home side failed to deal with Dani Parejo’s deep delivery. The cross found Rodrigo who coolly headed the ball back into the six-yard box where Mouctar Diakhaby pounced to open the scoring.

However, the Gunners hit back instantaneously as they levelled through Alexandre Lacazette in the 18th minute after a flowing move. Seven minutes later, the Frenchman gave Arsenal the lead with a header of his own.

The second period saw the hosts push and probe constantly with them culpable of missing a few chances. Yet, in stoppage time, the Emirates faithful got the goal they craved courtesy a Pierre Emerick Aubameyang volley at the far post.

Here is a look at the five talking points from the game:

#5 The Gunners edge the midfield battle

Xhaka was a strong presence in midfield

The previous two weeks have seen Arsenal concede three goals on three separate occasions with their midfield and defence playing a starring role in those catastrophes. Thus, Unai Emery decided to shake things up and started Matteo Guendouzi alongside Granit Xhaka.

Though the Frenchman struggled to make a mark on the game, the Swiss was tidy and controlled the tempo of the match.

After a shaky opening fifteen minutes, Xhaka found his groove and spread passes around the pitch brilliantly. Additionally, he also popped up with an assist when he whipped in a delicious for Lacazette to nod home.

Moreover, the introduction of Lucas Torreira near the hour mark helped the Gunners see out the game with the Uruguayan not allowing the Valencia midfielders to get into a passing rhythm. The midfielder also tracked the visitors’ runners expertly and rarely let them get goal-side of him.

Though the Gunners were helped massively by their opponents’ inability to impose themselves in midfield, the home side certainly looked more accomplished in the centre of the park than recent weeks.

For quite a while, Arsenal has been lambasted for lacking the bite in midfield to catapult itself to major honours. While they definitely didn’t set the world alight against Valencia, they did enough to ensure they now have one foot in the Europa League final.

After all, substance trumps style at this stage of the season and for a change, the Gunners prioritised the former and got the job done.

