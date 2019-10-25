Arsenal 3-2 Vitoria SC: 5 Players who impressed for the Gunners | UEFA Europa League 2019-20

Arsenal FC v Vitoria Guimaraes: Group F - UEFA Europa League

Arsenal recorded an emphatic comeback victory over Vitoria courtesy of a couple of phenomenal free-kicks from summer signing Nicolas Pepe.

After having trailed twice in the game, it needed a bit of individual magic for a rusty-looking Gunners side, who were far from their fluent best.

Marcus Edwards opened the scoring following a sustained spell of pressure from the visitors before Bruno Duarte scored in the 36th minute to give his side the lead for the second time, as Gabriel Martinelli had levelled the scoring just after the half-hour mark.

It was the away side that enjoyed the better chances as the evening wore on, only before Pepe took the field off the bench in place of Alexandre Lacazette.

The Ivorian curled the ball into the back of the net, not once but twice, to maintain Arsenal's perfect record in the Europa League, as they now have a three-point advantage over second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt in Group F.

On that note, we underline five players who rose to the occasion during an otherwise turgid display against Vitoria.

#5 Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos' introduction added another dimension to Arsenal's forward line after the break

As we've seen from Unai Emery, he was bold enough to make quick substitutions to a playing XI that totally struggled to create clear-cut opportunities and work in tandem with or without the ball.

He replaced an out-of-sorts Joe Willock with the Real Madrid loanee, who infused direction, order and precision into the system. Ceballos started quite a few attacks all by himself, while also driving forward with purpose.

He at least carved out a few openings and offered a better touch. Although his delivery has significant scope for improvement, Ceballos looked to have eased a few nerves in the Arsenal midfield.

