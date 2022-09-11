Arsenal and PSG were willing to pay up to £100 million for French international in the summer transfer window: Reports

According to Independent, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were looking to pay a hefty fee of £100 million in order to acquire the services of Christopher Nkunku.

However, neither team ended up landing the 24-year-old during the summer transfer window with the player staying put at RB Leipzig. Nkunku has previously played for the Parisians from 2015 to 2019, making 78 appearances for the club. He scored 11 goals and provided four assists during his time at the French capital.

Nkunku has enjoyed a good start to this season as well. The Frenchman has scored six goals and assisted one for the German club so far this season.

However, the Bundesliga side are in tenth in the league table at the moment, having managed only eight points from their first six games of the season.

Nkunku had a great campaign during the 2021-22 season as well. He managed to score 35 goals and provide 20 assists in 52 games for Leipzig last season. The 24-year-old has also made six appearances for the French national team.

Arsenal eventually went on to land Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for a fee of £45 million. PSG, meanwhile, kept their faith in their superstar attacking trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe.

Whether any club will look to splash the cash on the player during the January transfer window remains to be seen.

Both Arsenal and PSG have enjoyed stunning starts to their seasons

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have started their Premier League campaign in style so far. Mikel Arteta's men have won all of their first five league games before Manchester United handed the Gunners their first defeat of the season.

Arteta's men sit at the top of the Premier League table with 15 points from their first six league games. They have also made a winning start to their Europa campaign with a 2-1 away win against FC Zurich.

PSG, meanwhile, are also on top of the Ligue 1 table at the moment. The Parisians have managed 19 points from their first seven league games. Olympique Marseille have accumulated the same number of points. However, the defending French champions have a better goal difference of 21 than Marseille's 11.

PSG also started their UEFA Champions League campaign with a win. They defeated Juventus 2-1 at home to get off to a triumphant start to the tournament.

Edited by S Chowdhury