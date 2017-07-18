Reports: Arsenal join Chelsea in surprise bid to sign £65 million striker

Arsenal and Chelsea are both determined to sign their man in the coming days

Arsenal are determined to fight it out with Chelsea for Alvaro Morata

What's the story?

Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out with Chelsea for the signing of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. The future of Morata has been subject to intense speculation and now latest reports in the HardTackle (via Don Balon) claim that the Gunners are ready to match Chelsea's bid for the talented Spaniard.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the forward although they seem to have dropped out of the race after signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton.

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

After Chelsea missed out on Romelu Lukaku, Conte's men have been heavily linked with a move for the 24-year-old Spaniard. Although Real Madrid want to keep him, Morata's lack of playing time has seen the striker angle for a move away from the Spanish champions.

A few days back, Morata’s agent Juanma Lopez had confirmed that the 24-year-old could be looking for a new club:

“He doesn't want to go through another season like that. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. He wants to play more. That's normal for a striker who's scored 19 goals. It's not enough.”

Also read: Chelsea determined to complete signing of 25-year-old Real Madrid star

The heart of the matter

With Diego Costa all but out of Chelsea Football Club, the Premier League champions are desperately on the lookout for a top striker this transfer window. Conte's men have been linked with moves for Morata, Aubameyang and recently even Higuain although none of the deals have come close to completion.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have signed Alexandre Lacazette and Wenger believes that the duo of Morata and Lacazette could dovetail well at The Emirates. Olivier Giroud could be sold this summer and Wenger is ready to spend big money in order to get the 24-year-old Spanish striker to Arsenal.

Also read: Most expensive XI in world football at the moment

Video

Author's take

The deal to sign Morata for any club is fraught with complications. While Real Madrid themselves want to keep the striker, Morata's insistence on regular playing time has seen him be linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

While Morata himself is keen on a reunion with Conte, Arsenal and AC Milan are also lurking and it will be interesting to see if Morata does indeed end up making a move the Premier League in this summer transfer window.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Real Madrid hold talks with Manchester City for Nicolas Otamendi's signature