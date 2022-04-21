Arsenal finally seize advantage in top-four race after big win against Chelsea

Chelsea hosted Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday, 20 April. It was a great example of football serving humble pies to those who try to be pre-emptive.

The Blues were huge favorites going into the game after winning each of their previous three matches. The Gunners, on the other hand, had lost each of their previous three and were low in spirits.

However, once referee Jonathan Moss set the ball rolling at Stamford Bridge, only one team wanted it more and it was the visitors rather than the hosts.

Mikel Arteta’s side started the game on the front foot and were rewarded for their peppiness. A double from Eddie Nketiah and further strikes from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka sealed an impressive 4-2 win for them. Goals from Timo Werner and Cesar Azpilicueta ended up as mere consolations.

Huge boost for Arsenal’s top-four hopes

Arsenal have watched their Premier League top-four ambitions fade away in recent weeks. This is especially following their three successive defeats to Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton.

However, they greatly boosted their hopes of qualifying for the Champions League by beating Chelsea in a game where they were the underdogs.

The victory has seen the Gunners move level on points with North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and also three points above Manchester United. They are fifth, behind fourth-placed Spurs on goal difference (18-10).

Arteta’s side undoubtedly have the toughest run of fixtures in the matches remaining. Hence, it was important to win on Wednesday to keep their hopes of returning to Europe's top league alive.

Squawka @Squawka Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.



◉ 2-2 draw

◉ 1-0 win

◉ 4-2 win



Their longest upbeat run at the home of Chelsea since 2004. Arsenal are unbeaten in each of their last three Premier League games at Stamford Bridge.◉ 2-2 draw◉ 1-0 win◉ 4-2 winTheir longest upbeat run at the home of Chelsea since 2004. https://t.co/ZPsMupN4fl

Arsenal finally take their chance

The Gunners have flattered to deceive on numerous occasions, with the latest being last week’s loss to Southampton when their rivals slipped up.

However, they finally rose to the occasion when it mattered most. They took advantage of Manchester United’s harrowing defeat to Liverpool on Tuesday.

Now, though, the biggest challenge remains whether they can be consistent enough to finish the season on a strong note.

“We scored four goals with our academy players which is unique and great,” Arteta said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

He added:

“Then I know that our fans have been disappointed in the last two weeks, because of the expectation we have created for them, and thankfully today we give them something back. I’m now thinking about Manchester United. This one is done now, we have already enjoyed it in the dressing room. Now it is about recovery, preparing mentally.”

Arsenal could move six points clear of Manchester United if they defeat the Red Devils on Saturday. This will be a direct showdown against a top-four rival. The Gunners have another chance to get on over their rivals and must make it count at the Emirates.

Edited by Aditya Singh