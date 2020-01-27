Arsenal handed Bruno Guimaraes update, Gunners set for Thomas Lemar talks and more: Arsenal Transfer News Roundup, 27th January 2020

Bruno Guimaraes

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda's daily Arsenal transfer news roundup. Here are the top transfer stories and rumours surrounding the north London giants today.

Lyon sporting director says Bruno Guimaraes' move to the French club is almost done

In what could be considered a massive transfer blow to Arsenal, Lyon sporting director Juninho has confirmed that Bruno Guimaraes is very close to completing a move to the Ligue 1 club.

The Athletico Paranaense midfielder has been heavily linked with a series of European giants in the January transfer window, with the likes of Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and Lyon all tipped as potential suitors for him.

The Gunners are looking to strengthen their midfield but will now have to look elsewhere for reinforcements as Juninho has all but confirmed that the Brazilian is on his way to the Stade de Lyon.

Speaking after a 3-0 win against Toulouse, he said:

"For Bruno Guimaraes, it’s 95% done. We’re going to go there to do the last tests. We’ll see him on Wednesday to have his medical tests. We hope to announce it quickly. He is very technically capable."

Does Thomas Lemar's future lie at the Emirates?

Thomas Lemar

Arsenal may be set for transfer talks with Atletico Madrid over the signing of Thomas Lemar after he was left out of their matchday squad on Sunday, Daily Star has reported.

The France international, who has netted three times and provided six assists in 64 appearances for the Spanish giants, was left out of Diego Simeone's squad during their 0-0 La Liga draw against Leganes last night, thereby intensifying rumours of his reported exit from the club.

The 24-year-old has failed to meet expectations since his big-money move from Monaco in 2018 and the Gunners may look to take advantage of the situation to bring the forward to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta insists Shkodran Mustafi has a future at Arsenal despite Pablo Mari links

Shkodran Mustafi

Mikel Arteta has insisted that Shkodran Mustafi still has a future at Arsenal despite the impending signing of Pablo Mari this month.

Mari arrived in London for a medical on Saturday and is expected to complete his move from Flamengo before the January transfer window slams shut this week.

The Gunners have been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after their options were severely depleted due to a series of injuries in the last few months.

The centre-back position, in particular, has been a shaky area for the north London giants as the likes of David Luiz, Sokratis and Mustafi continue to disappoint at the heart of the defence.

When asked whether Mustafi has a future at the club, Arteta clarified,

"When he is my player and when he is training with me the way he does every day, of course.

"The plans maybe in the summer were different with him. I came here, he is here and his attitude is always right and he wants to help. Yes, he made a mistake, but it's OK. I like more the reaction and I look more at the reaction."

