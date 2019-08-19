Arsenal News: David Luiz says he left Chelsea because of his ambition, believes Gunners can 'fight for something big'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 196 // 19 Aug 2019, 12:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Burnley FC - Premier League

What's the story?

New Arsenal recruit David Luiz has cited his "ambition" and his desire for a new challenge as reasons for his departure from Chelsea this summer.

The centre-back also believes he can use his title-winning experiences with the Blues to try and inspire his new teammates to "fight for something big", following the Gunners' impressive start to the new campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Luiz completed a shock deadline day switch to the Emirates and made his first appearance in an Arsenal shirt on Saturday as the Gunners established a 2-1 win over Burnley.

The victory marks the first time in ten years that the north London outfit have won their opening two games of a Premier League season. The Brazilian did not feature in Arsenal's opening match and watched on from the substitutes bench as his new teammates secured an important away win against Newcastle United.

Luiz, who has won six major honours at Stamford Bridge, is expected to be a regular in Unai Emery's squad as the Spaniard attempts to bring some form of leadership into his backline.

The heart of the matter

Luiz has opened up about his move across London and has revealed how a conversation with Chelsea manager Frank Lampard helped him make the decision. The defender said,

"I am a guy with ambition and that is why I moved. I like a new challenge and new things in my life. This is what gives me oxygen and gives me motivation and also to really enjoy this moment. I could have chosen a comfortable zone and got money and be cool and that is it.

"Everyone knows I was so happy at Chelsea and won many trophies there. I had a real honest conversation with Lamps, and Lamps had different ideas for his plans for the year.

"So the best way for me to respect the club was to move on, try a new challenge and give him the opportunity to do his job."

Advertisement

The Brazilian added,

"My philosophy on life is to be positive and to be a dreamer. I have my health, I can dream and we [Arsenal] can fight for something big."

What's next?

The Gunners will hope to overturn their poor record at Anfield and continue their winning streak when they travel to Merseyside to face Liverpool on Saturday.