Arsenal's ideal midfield combination for the 2019/20 season

Collin D'Silva FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 985 // 23 Jul 2019, 13:38 IST

Unai Emery will be under increased pressure in his second season at Arsenal

Arsenal began last season with an optimistic air around the club with a new manager at the helm. After a difficult start to the season having lost to both Manchester City and Chelsea in their opening two games, Unai Emery gave the Gooners reason to be optimistic as they went 15 games unbeaten in the league (10 wins and 4 draws). Owing (largely) to some truly awful away form, Arsenal eventually missed out on Champions League Qualification and failed to win the Europa League, having made it to the final.

This season, the Gunners will aim to right those wrongs. Their pre-season has kicked off with some impressive youthful performances. The likes of Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka, and new addition Gabriel Martinelli have shown glimpses of their ability to challenge for spots in Arsenal's first team in wins against Colorado Rapids, Bayern Munich, and Fiorentina so far. Arsenal have also been linked with a few interesting and likely incoming transfers that should give the coach a good problem.

Emery swayed between a 4-2-3-1, 3-4-1-2, and variants of 4-4-2 last season but he seems to favour the 4-2-3-1 as he did at Sevilla. His full-backs tend to provide the width while the midfielders sit relatively deeper, linking play.

Another prominent feature of Emery's play is that the attacking midfielders on either side of the number 10 tend to ply their trade largely in the half-spaces. The system gives overlapping fullbacks options in the box in terms of finding the striker centrally as well as cutting it back for the onrushing midfielders.

We're predicting the midfield in a shape we think is most likely, however, regardless of the shape, the technicians on the field are most likely to be the same. Here is our take on Arsenal's ideal midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

