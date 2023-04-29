Arsenal set to make surprise move for Chelsea star who was rejected by Arsene Wenger - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to make a surprise move to sign Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante this summer.

As reported by The Mirror, the Gunners are prepared to raid their London rivals for the FIFA World Cup-winning France international.

Arsenal secured the signing of Jorginho from Chelsea in January and are now looking to reunite the Italy international with his former Blues teammate.

Kante has his current deal at Stamford Bridge expiring this summer and has been in talks with the west London side regarding an extension. However, a deal is yet to be agreed between the Frenchman and the Blues.

Despite spending over £600 million over the last two transfer windows, Chelsea are reportedly looking to reshape their squad once again this summer.

It is understood that the Blues are looking to revamp their midfield options and only Enzo Fernandez's future is secure.

The Argentina international was signed for a British record £106.8 million in January and has impressed despite the Blues' poor run of form.

Jorginho had to make room for Fernandes in January and could now be reunited with Kante at Arsenal.

Kante is regarded as one of the best midfielders of the modern era and has been a key player for Chelsea and France over the years.

The Frenchman has won a total of six trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, including one Champions League and one Premier League.

He was also a key part of the Leicester City side who shocked the world by winning the Premier League in 2015–16.

Kante has featured just seven times for the Blues this season, having missed 34 games due to injury.

The midfielder, who was once rejected by Arsene Wenger, could prove to be a solid addition to Arsenal on a free transfer.

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal hold talks with USA international valued at around £17m

Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal have all reportedly held talks with Valencia and USA midfielder Yunus Musah.

The Athletic reported last year that the Spanish side would be willing to sell Musah if they received offers of around £17 million.

As reported by 90Min, the midfielder has a long list of suitors, particularly from the Premier League.

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all remained in touch with Musah's representatives for quite a while now.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in the American midfielder.

Musah has featured 32 times for Los Che this season, having contributed two assists. The tenacious midfielder has been capped 25 times for the USA.

