Arsenal star Kai Havertz shares snap from ‘recharging’ boat holiday with Gunners teammate after Premier League title disappointment

Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard have become close pals since the German swapped clubs and joined Arsenal from Chelsea. The Premier League season ended just a few days back and little time is left before the players head to Germany for the start of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Kai Havertz seemed to make the most of the little hiatus with him sharing a picture of him chilling with Martin Odegaard in a yacht.

"Recharging!" captioned Havertz as Martin Odegaard wrote "Brother" under the comment section.

Kai Havertz's German side will be looking to regain their glory by winning the European Championships at home. Martin Odegaard's Norway haven't qualified for Euro 2024. Therefore, he will look to recharge before rejoining the Gunners for the 2024-25 season.

Kai Havertz will be one of the players to watch out for as Germany battle it out in Euro 2024. The forward seems to have undergone a transformation under Mikel Arteta and has scored 13 goals and created 7seven more in a successful campaign for the Gunners, with them falling just two short of Manchester City in their pursuit of the EPL title.

Havertz will now try to bring laurels to the national team as the Euro cup gets underway next month.

Arsenal's 2023-24 season in numbers

Arsenal FC v Everton FC - Premier League (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal had yet another successful campaign in the 2023-24 season and scored a plethora of goals. The Gunners finished second in the Premier League season, just two points behind champions Manchester City.

Arsenal scored 89 points (their second-highest total in EPL history) and won 67.3% of their games across all competitions. They also became the first side in 21st-century Premier League football to win three consecutive away games by a margin of 5+ goals by defeating West Ham United (6-0), Burnley (5-0), and Sheffield United (6-0).

Additionally, Arsenal won their first three away games in the top flight without conceding a single goal for the first time in their history.

In terms of defense, the Gunners conceded only 29 goals (managing 18 clean sheets) and ended the season with the best defensive record in the league. They also finished the season with a net goal difference of +62, which is the highest in the club's history.

In the Champions League, the Gunners qualified for the quarter-finals but were defeated by Bayern Munich. This ended their curse of seven consecutive round-of-16 eliminations from the competition.

With a well-deserved end-of-season break, Mikel Arteta's side will be well-prepared to give their best next season and do even better.