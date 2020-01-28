Arsenal suffer major blow in Pablo Mari's chase, Chelsea monitoring Tottenham target Piatek and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup, 28th January 2020

Arsenal are being made to work hard for securing Pablo Mari's services.

Hello all and welcome to Sportskeeda's Premier League transfer news and gossip roundup for the day! As far as transfer windows go, this month has been comparatively quiet for the English clubs.

But with some of the clubs from the top of the table now interested in securing reinforcements for the rest of the season, we can expect very hectic next days in the English top flight.

So in today's edition of our daily roundup, we keep you updated with the latest developments in some of the biggest stories surrounding the Premier League clubs, which includes Arsenal's pursuit of Flamengo defender Mari, Chelsea's interest in Piatek and more.

Arsenal will have to wait for Pablo Mari

Pablo Mari has returned to Brazil to begin pre-season training with Flamengo.

Arsenal's demands for changing the terms of the move for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari have not gone well with the Brazilian side and this stance has left the deal in limbo, as per Sky Sports.

Arsenal are looking to sign the Spaniard on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. He was set to become the first signing under head coach Mikel Arteta, but now with a Flamengo director quoted saying that Arsenal changed the terms of the deal, it's all back to square one.

Though, it is understood that the Gunners are following up on negotiations for the player who signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016, but failed to play even a single game.

Chelsea keep tabs on Tottenham target Piatek as an alternative to Cavani

Chelsea view Piatek as a good alternative to Cavani.

Chelsea are said to be monitoring AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek and assessing his current situation at the Italian club, as they begin looking at alternatives to Edison Cavani, The Telegraph reports.

Advertisement

Cavani is reportedly keen on a move to Atletico Madrid and PSG's asking price of £12.6 million, along with his high wages have forced Frank Lampard to rethink his choices.

Lampard wants to bring a striker to Stamford Bridge before the window shuts on Friday and would be interested in a short-term loan deal for Piatek.

Arsenal brace for a transfer offer for Aubameyang from Barcelona

Aubameyang was on top of Barcelona's list to replace the injured Luis Suarez

Barcelona are expected to make an audacious transfer offer for Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the final days of the transfer window, according to The Telegraph.

Though Valencia's Rodrigo seems a realistic option for the Catalans at the moment, it is understood that they remain keen on the Gabon international and will make one last approach for the 30-year-old before considering Rodrigo.

The Gunners will not let go of their talisman easily and will probably ask for a figure upwards of £50 million for any sort of negotiations to happen.

Also See: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang top target to replace Luis Suarez

Manchester United prepare an improved offer for Bruno Fernandes

Will Bruno Fernandes move to Old Trafford?

Manchester United are planning another offer for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, according to The Guardian.

Having seen their initial offer of £38 million-plus add-ons rejected, the Red Devils have ramped up their pursuit of the midfielder and it is understood that the fresh bid will be around £46 million.

Record also reports that the club will try to close the deal by including multiple add-ons for the player to lure him to Old Trafford.

Follow Sportskeeda's live transfer blog for all the latest transfer news and rumours