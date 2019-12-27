Arsenal Transfer News: Granit Xhaka's agent claims the midfielder has agreed a deal to join Hertha Berlin in January

Granit Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera has claimed that the Arsenal midfielder has agreed a deal to join Hertha Berlin in the upcoming January transfer window.

Xhaka set to become Hertha Berlin's record signing next month

The Switzerland international's future at the Emirates has been under question after he was stripped of his captaincy, following a clash with Arsenal fans at the stadium during a 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace back in October.

The 27-year-old succumbed to a brief spell on the sidelines but made a start in Mikel Arteta's first game in charge as Gunners manager on Boxing Day. The former Manchester City assistant manager had previously insisted that the midfielder remains a key part of his plans for the team despite all the speculation surrounding his exit.

Xhaka's agent has now confirmed that the former Borussia Monchengladbach man is set for an exit from the north London outfit and has agreed to join Hertha Berlin in a £21.3million deal this January.

The agent further claims that while the midfielder has agreed to a deal with the German outfit, they are yet to reach an agreement with Arsenal to complete the move.

Speaking to German outlet, Blick, Noguera said via The Mirror,

"Look, I will say it frankly and honestly, we are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We have told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sporting director Edu Gaspar, as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta.

"Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It’s only about the transfer fee of the clubs."

It remains to be seen if Arsenal would be willing to part ways with Xhaka once the January transfer window opens.

