Arsenal Transfer News: Sead Kolasinac being monitored by Roma and Napoli

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 23, 2019

Dec 23, 2019 IST SHARE

Sead Kolasinac

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac is being monitored by Roma and Napoli, as the Italian sides look to shore up their squads for the business end of the season. Despite Kieran Tierney's high-profile arrival in the summer, Kolasinac has been a regular feature for Arsenal this season as the Scotsman continues to recover from a long-term injury and it remains unlikely that the Gunners will part ways with the Bosnian international.

His situation could, however, depend on new manager Mikel Arteta. Kolasinac was first choice under Unai Emery and featured regularly under interim manager Freddie Ljungberg, but his situation is unclear at this stage as Arteta could look to bring in reinforcements for the left-back spot.

Whilst Napoli are looking for an immediate transfer as they look to rejuvenate their season under Gennaro Gattuso, Roma are interested in acquiring the services of the 26-year-old as they look for Aleksandar Kolarov's long-term heir. Kolasinac has made 14 appearances this season but is currently unavailable, as he continues to recover from an ankle injury that is expected to keep him out till January.

Arsenal are severely depleted in that area of the pitch and the fact that young winger Bukayo Saka is having to fill in for the Bosnian is a startling example of their left-back woes. With the January transfer window around the corner, it remains to be seen if Arteta sanctions Kolasinac's departure if one of the Italian giants make a substantial offer for him.