Arsenal transfer roundup: Gunners reportedly seal Thomas Lemar deal

All the transfer news and rumours coming out of the Emirates.

by Shambhu Ajith Football Transfer Roundup 17 Jul 2017, 19:35 IST

Emirates bound?

Gunners planning to land Virgil Van Dijk and Moussa Dembele for a total of £75m

The Express claims that Arsenal are ready to spend £75m for Virgil Van Dijk and Moussa Dembele.

Van Dijk is one of the highest rated centre-backs in English football at the moment. With Per Mertesacker retiring at the end of the season to pick up a job as a coach at the Emirates, the North London outfit will want to try to install new reinforcements in their backline.

Arsenal are planning to offer £45m for the Netherlands international. The Saints, however, had demanded £60m for the centre-back when Liverpool came knocking.

Dembele, on the other hand, is a promising young striker with spectacular returns for a 21-year-old. The forward scored a scintillating 32 goals from 48 appearances in his debut season for Celtic. A poised presence in the final third, the Frenchman is an agile attacker who can dribble as well as finish. The Gunners hope to land the Frenchman for £30m.

New contract offer for Alexis Sanchez

Despite all the speculations surrounding Sanchez, Wenger hopes to keep him at the Emirates.

Daily Star has reported that the disgruntled Chilean international has been offered a whopping £275,000 a week contract in a bid to convince him to stay at the Emirates. Sanchez earlier confirmed that he wants to play in the Champions league and that the decision now rests with the Gunners.

The 28-year-old, who has been the subject of much speculation, has one more year left on his contract and Arsene Wenger has hopes that the winger will stay and honour his contract.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Alexandre Lacazette will succeed at Arsenal

Arsenal reportedly agree £48m deal for Thomas Lemar

Thomas Lemar was in fine form for AS Monaco in the 2016/17 campaign.

According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have agreed a £48m fee with AS Monaco for Thomas Lemar. Personal terms had earlier been agreed between the Frenchman and the Gunners. The 21-year-old has urged the Ligue 1 champions to sanction his move and has expressed his interest in moving to the Premier League and working with Arsene Wenger.

Also Read: 5 best French players to have played in the Premier League