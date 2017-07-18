Arsenal Transfer Roundup: Wenger's update on Alexis Sanchez's future, PSG interested

The latest updates on Sanchez's future as clubs remain interested in the Chilean.

@crazyharsh1995 by Harsh Biyani Football Transfer Roundup 18 Jul 2017, 21:26 IST

Bayern have publicly ended their interest in Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez no longer a target: Bayern Munich

With just a year remaining on Alexis Sanchez’s contract, a couple of clubs have been trying to secure the Chilean international’s services – with Bayern being one of them. Bayern had been linked with Sanchez for a long time, however, they are now no longer pursuing the Arsenal star.

Bayern chairman, Rummenigge, has now ruled out the possibility of Bayern signing the Chilean star as he feels that the club do not require any further attacking options.

“I don’t know what (Sanchez) has said but we are no longer involved. We are in agreement with the coach (Ancelotti) and we won’t be doing another deal for an attacker. That makes no sense,” Rummenigge said.

With Bayern no longer interested, Manchester City are now the clear favourites to land the Chilian if he decides to leave.

PSG back in for Sanchez

PSG are reportedly back in for Sanchez

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly back for Sanchez after failing in their attempts to sign Kylian Mbappe. PSG had been linked to Sanchez earlier in the summer but then cooled their interest when Manchester City and Bayern Munich entered the race. However, Bayern have publicly ended their interest in the Arsenal star.

Arsenal have tried to avoid selling players to direct rivals recently and with Bayern ending their pursuit, Arsene Wenger would have hoped that Sanchez would not leave this summer. However, L’Equipe claims that PSG are back in for the winger and have begun talks with the North Londoners.

PSG had been put off by the £265,000-per-week wage demands, but now are out of options and are willing to discuss a deal. Sanchez has more or less confirmed that he wants to leave Arsenal.

“I want to play the Champions League. The decision does not depend on me, I have to wait for Arsenal. The idea is to play and win the Champions League. I’ve dreamt about it since I was a kid.”

Alexis Sanchez will not be sold: Arsene Wenger

Wenger has dismissed the possibility of selling Sanchez in the summer

Arsene Wenger has once again insisted that Sanchez will not be sold despite interest from Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. Wenger has stressed on the fact that he has no intentions of selling the Chile international this summer.

“The decision has been made and we will stick to that. The decision is not to sell. We played 20 years in the Champions League. That’s 17 years before Sanchez arrived and three years with him, so he can get us back in there.

This comes in response to what Sanchez said at a conference which Wenger feels was misinterpreted by the press. "I don’t give too much importance to things that are translated, you know. The whole interview that I got didn’t really mean that,” said Wenger.